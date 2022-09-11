Methodist Ladies’ College Perth teacher suspended over inappropriate emails to student

A teacher has been banned for three years after she sent inappropriate texts and emails to a student asking her for pictures of herself.

Aurelio ‘Bobby’ Gallo, 53, was a high school music teacher at the prestigious Methodist Ladies’ College for girls in Perth.

His student Bridget Malcolm received emails, texts and phone calls from the teacher between 2007 and 2008 and after graduation at the end of the year.

The emails revealed that Gallo wanted topless photos of Ms. Malcolm after she dropped out of school, gave her a silver charm and signed his messages with “sweet always.”

Van Gallo was suspended from teaching after it was determined in August by the Teacher Registration Board of Western Australia that he had committed ‘serious misconduct’.

The board first received an email about inappropriate behavior from Gallo in March last year and the complaint was subsequently investigated.

A document published by de goard detailing the decision to suspend Gallo’s license found that the music teacher was guilty of “nurturing behavior.”

The board discovered that the couple had initially emailed about school matters, but the conversation changed over time.

Gallo sent an email from his personal account on July 14, 2007, asking for the student number.

He later sent two more emails after Mrs. Malcolm and a group of students showed up unannounced to him during the school holidays of the same month.

“Don’t worry, by the way, I didn’t mind being stalked recently,” he wrote.

‘I will try to arrange something regarding your [instrument] tomorrow I’ll let you know how I go if you want.

‘Come along this holiday!! HA HA’

Gallo ended another email with the sign off “love” and referred to it again in a separate email sent on December 19, 2007.

“Hope you and your family have a well-deserved rest,” he wrote. I sincerely wish you a safe and holy Christmas and a special New Year.

By the way, thanks for the birthday wish – NOT. I love Mr Gallo – sorry, I mean greetings from Mr Gallo.’

Gallo continued to email Ms Malcolm after she graduated, requesting to see her when she returned to Perth after moving abroad.

Ms. Malcolm later became a model, working for Victoria’s Secret as well as Ralph Lauren and Stella McCartney in 2015 and 2016.

Gallo asked for photos and complained that he had not received “topless” photos in an email sent on February 2, 2009.

“Glad to hear that you are being taken care of and that you are also becoming aware of people,” he wrote.

‘Unfortunately, you don’t always see what you need.

‘The news about the second-hand accommodation was thanks to [name of another teacher], who went on to tell me that she talked to you for an hour and told me about the topless photos you clearly didn’t send me!!! Why not, may I ask!’

Gallo sent another email a day later, referring to a special charm he had given her.

“Remember when the going gets tough, hold on to the special charm I gave you and think of all the special things that bring you happiness – I know it will give you strength,” he wrote.

In another email in March, which Gallo wrote in Italian, the translated message stated that he told Malcolm ‘it seems very difficult to say what I want sometimes’.

The board found Gallo’s actions “a serious misconduct that makes him unfit to be a registered teacher.”

It also found that he “exceeded professional boundaries in his inappropriate interactions with the student.”

Gallo admitted the “serious misconduct” and accepted it was “inappropriate.”

He denies having cared for Ms Malcolm and has shown “insight and remorse” in his behavior, the board found.

“The teacher’s actions were out of character and do not reflect his achievements or behavior over the course of his career,” the document said.

The school’s principal, Dr Marie Perry, said the school learned of the “very disturbing” complaint in March last year.

dr. Perry said support was given to Ms Malcolm and nothing of the inappropriate behavior was known until the complaint was filed.

“This is a very disturbing situation and the college sincerely regrets that one of its students was subjected to such behavior by a then member of the college staff,” she told WA Today.

Western Australia’s Teacher Registration Board has chosen not to disclose the identity of the student at the center of the scandal.

Ms Malcolm later revealed that she was the student in an emotional video posted to Instagram on Saturday.

“I’ve been talking back and forth about whether or not I’m waiving my right to anonymity because I was a minor when it all happened,” she said.

“But you know I’m not a minor. I’m still in shock, I’m still processing and I’ve definitely had a lot of feelings today.”

Malcolm received a lot of support on social media for her “bravery and bravery,” with the model saying she would say more about it later.

