Methanol biotransformation enables efficient production of fatty acid from yeast

Credit: Pixabay/CC0 public domain



Fatty acids and their derivatives are promising raw materials for the production of advanced biofuels, detergents, lubricants, surfactants and so on. The current supply of fatty acids is mainly through extraction from plants, which requires large amounts of arable land.

Methanol is an ideal and renewable raw material for bioproduction. Methanol biotransformation could provide a sustainable pathway for fatty acid production, independent of agricultural land and freshwater.

Recently, a research group led by Prof. Zhou Yongjin of the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) developed yeast Ogataea polymorpha for efficient production of free fatty acids (FFA) from tongue methanol by rewiring cellular metabolism. and alleviating the methanol toxicity.

This study was published in Nature Metabolism on July 11

Yeast is widely used for baking and brewing and is an ideal host for methanol-based bioproduction. However, cellular methanol metabolism is highly regulated and methanol toxicity could limit biosynthetic efficiency. In particular, there is limited information linking methanol toxicity, methanol metabolism and product biosynthesis.

The researchers observed growth deficiency of engineered FFA-producing Ogataea polymorpha in methanol, and this deficiency was repaired by adaptive laboratory evolution. Multiomics analysis (genomics, transcriptomics and lipidomics) showed that overproduction of FFA disrupted phospholipid hemostasis.

Metabolic rewiring in this superior host resulted in a high level of FFA accumulation (up to 15.9 g/L).

“This work reveals the mechanisms of methanol toxicity during bioproductions and achieves efficient methanol biotransformation into value-added products for industrial applications,” said Prof. Zhou.

New photocatalytic method converts biopolyols and sugars into methanol and syngas

More information:

Jiaoqi Gao et al, Saving yeast from cell death allows overproduction of fatty acids from some methanol, Nature Metabolism (2022). Jiaoqi Gao et al, Saving yeast from cell death allows overproduction of fatty acids from some methanol,(2022). DOI: 10.1038/s42255-022-00601-0

Provided by the Chinese Academy of Sciences





