Methane blast in Baltic Sea highlights global problem

Flares burn methane and other hydrocarbons at an oil and gas plant in Lenorah, Texas, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. Climate scientists have found that the oil and gas industry’s methane emissions are far worse than what companies are reporting, despite claims by some major companies that they are have reduced their emissions. Credit: AP Photo/David Goldman, File



As serious as the methane escaping from ruptured pipelines at the bottom of the Baltic Sea may be, there are regular alarming incidents of massive methane discharges around the world.

Climate scientists have found that the oil and gas industry’s methane emissions are far worse than what companies are reporting, despite claims by some major companies that they have reduced their emissions. That’s important because natural gas, a fossil fuel commonly used to heat homes and provide electricity, consists of methane, a powerful climate-warming gas. It escapes into the atmosphere from source sites and through the natural gas distribution network, from pipelines and compressor stations to the export terminals that liquefy gas to transport it overseas.

Scientists measuring methane from satellites in space have found that methane emissions from oil and gas activities are usually at least double what companies reported, said Thomas Lauvaux, a scientist at the University of Reims in France. In Permian Basin, the largest oil and gas field in the United States, methane emissions were two to three times higher than what companies reported, he said.

“Everyone claims they have reduced their emissions, but it’s not true,” Lauvaux said.

Governments around the world, especially in the US, are also notorious for underestimating how much methane escapes into the air, said Robert Howarth, a professor of ecology and biology at Cornell University who studies natural gas emissions.

In the US, the Environmental Protection Agency uses voluntary industry self-reporting, rather than independent verification, which is necessary, Howarth said.

Globally, Turkmenistan is one of the worst offenders for releasing methane into the atmosphere, while Saudi Arabia is one of the best at capturing it, based on satellite observations, Lauvaux said. The US falls somewhere in the middle, with some companies capturing methane quite well and others performing terribly.

Lauvaux and other scientists have observed more than 1,500 large methane leaks worldwide, and possibly tens of thousands of smaller leaks, using satellites, he said.

According to Kayrros, a company that analyzes satellite data, most of the oil and gas industry’s methane emissions come from pipelines and compressor stations.

A torch is lit at Venture Global LNG in Cameron, La., on Friday, April 21, 2022. Climate scientists have found that the oil and gas industry’s methane emissions are far worse than what companies are reporting, despite claims by some major companies that they have reduced their emissions. reduced. Credit: AP Photo/Martha Irvine, File



Many of those so-called leaks are not accidental; they occur when companies perform routine maintenance. For example, if a pipeline needs to be repaired, operators must release gas so they can weld without an explosion. But instead of capturing the gas, most companies simply open the pipeline and release the methane into the air, a practice legal in the US and elsewhere. Some companies capture methane rather than just release it, but more could adopt the practice, scientists say.

One way the oil and gas industry is trying to reduce methane emissions is by flaring or burning what they consider to be excess gas. Companies can use a torch when they drill for oil, and gas comes up along with the oil. If they don’t have the pipeline infrastructure to transport it to customers, or if they’ve decided that gas, which is generally cheaper than oil, isn’t worth the effort, they can send the gas to a flare pipe to burn it off. .

In Turkmenistan, scientists found flares that had malfunctioned for up to three years. “This gas just flows into the atmosphere,” Lauvaux said.

A study released Thursday by scientists at the University of Michigan found that flaring discharges five times more methane in the US than previously thought. Flares, they found, are often unlit or inoperative, allowing gas to escape directly into the atmosphere.

Reducing flaring or making sure flares work properly would go a long way, said Genevieve Plant, a lead author of the study and climate scientist at the University of Michigan.

“If we take action quickly, it will have a major impact on the climate,” says Plant.

Fossil fuels are far from the only source of methane. The gas can come from rotting waste in landfills and livestock, even from plants that fail in dams. Fossil methane can make up about 30% of the total.

David Archer is a professor in the department of geophysical sciences at the University of Chicago who focuses on the global carbon cycle. He thinks much of the methane that escaped from the pipelines in the Baltic Sea has dissolved in the water.

The leak is dramatic, but it doesn’t compare to the daily impact of methane emitters like agricultural activities, Archer said.

The amounts “from oil wells and livestock are much larger, just more difficult to visualize. If the explosion in the Baltic Sea looks big, it’s because it’s concentrated,” he said.

