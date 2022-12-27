Meteorologist Sam Mac pranks his girlfriend Rebecca James with a ‘cruel’ Christmas present

Sam Mac’s girlfriend, Rebecca James, was less than impressed when the Sunrise weatherman pranked her with a ‘cruel’ Christmas present.

The couple traveled to Melbourne with their newborn daughter Margot to celebrate the special occasion.

But Sam, 40, decided to prank Rebecca by giving her a “creepy” elf that he brought from home.

In a video shared on Instagram, the TV star said: “We’re about to drive from Sydney to Melbourne for Christmas, and there’s an extra passenger.” Bec thought she had seen the last of this guy. He comes with us.

Rebecca is then seen opening her present as Sam says, “It’s something very special, very dear to your heart.”

‘Really? How the hell did this get to Melbourne? I think it has to go back in the box,” Rebecca said, stunned.

Many of Sam’s unimpressed fans reacted to his joke, writing: ‘Now that’s fucking cruel Sam. Rebecca’s payoffs, just remember the payoffs.

‘That’s the UGLIEST Christmas decoration I’ve ever seen!’ another commented.

‘Oh my gosh, that’s a Chucky Christmas tall! I hope he’s just a tricky Chucky and you got him something really nice! Because she looks scared,” a third wrote.

‘Poor Bec puts up with a lot. Merry Christmas everyone (especially Margot)’ another said.

“Oh Sam you have a lot to learn about us woman,” one person joked adding laughing emojis.

“I think Sam is trying to get back to being single,” another wrote.