Metasurface engineered to create three different images depending on illumination

Optics Express (2022). DOI: 10.1364/OE.472789″ width=”500″ height=”405″/> Schematic illustration of the three-channel meta-surface for structural color nanoprinting and watermarked holographic imaging. Nanobricks of different sizes and orientations are arranged on the transparent substrate. By changing the lighting condition and outgoing polarization of light, three types of images can be produced with the simple meta-surface. Under the irradiation of non-polarized natural light, a structural color nanoprint image of landscape appears on the surface of the meta-surface (channel 1). When an analyzer is placed to control the polarization direction of the emerging light, the identical nanoprint image with structural colors but overlaid with a watermark pattern can be observed (channel 2). In addition, a centrosymmetric holographic image can be projected in the far field under the laser illumination at 620 nm (channel 3). Credit: Optics Express (2022). DOI: 10.1364/OE.472789



Researchers have developed a metasurface device that can display three types of images, depending on the illumination light. The three-channel device can be used as an anti-counterfeiting measure or provide a new way to securely deliver encrypted information.

“Metasurfaces are artificial materials with small nanostructures that can be used to manipulate light,” said research team member Qi Dai of Wuhan University in China. “In this work, we exploited both the size and orientation of the nanostructures to design a meta-surface with three working modes.”

The researchers describe the new device in Optics Express. They also showed that, depending on the light used, the meta-surface would generate a holographic image or a nanoprint image in structural colors with or without polarization-dependent watermarks.

“Our small meta-area can be easily attached to currency, ID cards, credit cards, certificates, watches or rings for anti-counterfeiting,” said Dai. “Because this multifunctional meta-surface has dual protections, it can provide a simple yet effective approach to combating counterfeiting.”

A three-in-one device

While other metasurface-based anti-counterfeiting devices have been developed, the hidden information is usually retrieved on the surface or through a far-field holographic image. To create a more secure three-channel meta-surface, the researchers merged watermarked nanoprinting with structural colors and holographic imaging into a device made of tiny nanocubes arranged on a transparent substrate.

Researchers have developed a metasurface device that can display three types of images, depending on the illumination light. Shown are a color image with nanoprint (a), the same image with a polarization-dependent watermark (b) and a holographic flower (c). Credit: Qi Dai, University of Wuhan



By carefully designing the dimensions and orientations of the nanostones, the researchers developed a way to create structural color images that appear on the surface of the device, as well as a holographic image that appears in the far field. Rather than relying on inks or dyes, structural color uses nanostructures with different geometric parameters to produce color by directly affecting the spectrum of transmitted or reflected light.

The nanoprint image without watermark can be easily observed under natural light, while the same image covered with a watermark pattern can only be decoded with an optical polarizer. The holographic image in the third channel can only be viewed under coherent laser light.

Extra security

“When our meta-surface is used for anti-counterfeiting purposes, the nanoprint in structural colors without watermark can be easily observed with a camera on a smartphone,” says Dai. “The watermarked pattern can encode information needed to provide authentication because it only appears using an optical polarizer. The holographic image, which can be reconstructed with a laser pointer, can be used as a second layer of security.”

For the experiment, the holographic images were visualized using an optical path consisting of a continuum laser, iris, lens, the sample and an optical screen. Credit: Qi Dai, University of Wuhan



To demonstrate the new metasurface device, the researchers fabricated a sample using standard electron beam lithography. The watermarked and non-watermarked nanoprint images were observed using an optical microscope, while the holographic images were visualized using an optical path consisting of a continuum laser, iris, lens, the sample, and an optical screen.

“Our experiments showed that the nanoprint of structural colors with a watermark had a high polarization sensitivity and created a clear image with bright color effects,” said Dai. “We also found that the designed meta-surface can create a holographic image over a wide wavelength range from 480 nm to about 650 nm.”

The researchers plan to combine their new multifunctional meta-surfaces with other materials such as liquid crystal and black phosphorus to achieve dynamic and more versatile control of light. They also want to explore how the meta-surfaces could be used for optical computing and biomedical sensing, and are working on ways to mass-produce the new material.

New metasurface-based device creates different images depending on light and environmental conditions

More information:

Naixuan Zhao et al, Tri-channel metasurface for watermarked structural color nanoprinting and holographic imaging, Optics Express (2022). Naixuan Zhao et al, Tri-channel metasurface for watermarked structural color nanoprinting and holographic imaging,(2022). DOI: 10.1364/OE.472789