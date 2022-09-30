Metastable states of floating crystals

Animation of the growth of a floating crystal from N=3 to N=19 particles. Particles are added one by one to the surface of the liquid under magnetic field. The attractive capillary forces are compensated by the repulsive magnetic forces. The whole shows a symmetry typical of atomic crystals. Credit: University of Liège / N.Vandewalle



A research team led by the GRASP – Group of Research and Applications in Statistical Physics – at the University of Liège (Belgium), demonstrates how to manipulate the mesh size, shape and symmetry of floating crystals by wandering in a controlled manner between their metastable states . This study is published in the journal Scientific Reports.

Multiparticle systems are of interest in several fields of physics. Their structure is determined by their interactions. Especially in the presence of attractive interactions, these systems tend to self-assemble, minimizing their energy. This phenomenon exists at all scales and controls the formation of molecules and planetary systems. Depending on the complexity of the interactions, particles can form simple periodic structures (crystals), or more complex ones such as protein chains.

Magnetocapillary interactions between particles allow self-assembly of floating crystals along fluid interfaces. For a fixed number of particles, several states with different symmetrical characteristics coexist, called metastable states. Several seminal works have observed the existence of metastable states in floating crystals.

Since several states coexist, it is difficult to control the formation of specific structures. However, controlling the formation of metastable states is a key ingredient to functionalize such assemblies, paving the way for self-assembling microrobots, for example. The way to control the state of a floating crystal has never been studied before.

“Self-assembly has attracted the attention of academia and industry for its use to make small structures,” said Nicolas Vandewalle, physics professor and director of GRASP. “Indeed, some structures are too large to be prepared by chemical synthesis and too small to be assembled by robotic methods. In particular, the micrometer-millimeter scale is usually the bottleneck between standard bottom-up and top-down fabrication methods.”

One of the main features of self-assembled systems is that due to the high number of degrees of freedom, there are often multiple local minima in addition to the global minimum energy state. These metastable states can be observed at all scales, at the molecular level, in colloids, at the mesoscopic scale and at the macroscopic scale.

Different compositions of N particles on the surface of the liquid. For any number N of particles, two different assemblies are shown opposite each other, demonstrating the metastability of the assemblage. Credit: University of Liège / N. Vandewalle



Interest in exploiting these metastable states for active structuring has increased recently. Therefore, a fundamental question addressed by the researchers in this study is to define the conditions for navigating between the different metastable states.

“In the study we just published,” says Ylona Collard, a researcher at GRASP and lead author of the paper, “we studied magnetocapillary self-assemblies consisting of 3 to 19 particles. For a fixed number of particles that make up the assembly, several several states coexist, distinguished by their shape, mesh size and symmetry.”

The researchers proposed two different, but complementary, experimental techniques to navigate between these different states in a controlled manner. The first allowed a change of state for a fixed number of particles. This is achieved by applying a horizontal magnetic field that causes a distortion of the whole.

After release, the assembly will with a certain probability have changed state. The second technique controls the growth of an assembly by choosing the desired state for an assembly of N (number) + 1 beads from an assembly of N beads. An infrared laser is applied to the water surface to generate thermocapillary fluxes, controlling the trajectory of the new bead being added to the system.

“Models have been proposed to study the frequency of occurrence of the different states of an assemblage at its creation,” explains Nicolas Vandewalle, “and to model the two experimental techniques. The simulations agree very well with the experimental results. An analogy between these magnetocapillary assemblies, which can be scaled down to a smaller scale, and colloidal crystals has been proposed to broaden the perspectives of this work.”

Indeed, this work is relevant for the fabrication of microscopic structures such as electronic circuits, microrobots or new materials with novel physical properties.

Ylona Collard et al, Controlled transitions between metastable states of 2D magnetocapillary crystals, Scientific Reports (2022). Ylona Collard et al, Controlled transitions between metastable states of 2D magnetocapillary crystals,(2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41598-022-20035-8

