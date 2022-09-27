Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg is NOT one of America’s ten wealthiest people for the first time since 2015

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is not among America’s ten richest people for the first time since 2015, thanks to his company’s plummeting stock price over the past year.

The 38-year-old Facebook founder has lost more than half of his fortune — worth $76.8 billion — since September last year, dropping him from number three to number 11 on the Forbes 400 list of richest people in america.

Zuckerberg’s net worth stands at $57.7 billion as of today.

Meta, whose stock price has fallen 38 percent in the past six months, has also faced increased government oversight on many fronts.

In October 2021, Facebook officially became Meta, as the tech mogul said at the time that his company would invest massively in developing some of the metaverse — a digital realm accessible with augmented and virtual reality devices where people will one day working, shopping and pursuing leisure activities.

Meta’s Reality Labs division lost $10 billion last year, the company announced during its earnings call earlier this year. The company, which has seen its share price drop 38 percent in the past six months, has also faced increased government oversight on many fronts.

On June 28, the Federal Trade Commission announced it was blocking Meta’s planned $400 million purchase of Within — which built a popular virtual reality fitness app called Supernatural — calling it an “illegal acquisition.”

There is also a separate pending FTC antitrust investigation into Zuckerberg’s company.

Meta also sees less interest in Instagram and Facebook, as younger users in particular flock to TikTok and newer apps such as BeReal

Meanwhile, Apple’s privacy policy update last year made it much harder for companies like Meta to track users across the web and apps — limiting ad sales. The company reported quarter-on-quarter revenue decline for the first time in July.

The company reported its first quarterly loss of daily active users in February.

In late July, Instagram faced strong opposition from celebrities and regular users who accused the company of copying TikTok in an effort to focus more on sharing videos with Reels rather than traditional photos and posts.

The platform was forced to backtrack on some of the proposed changes amid user dissatisfaction and a petition pleading with executives to “Make Instagram Instagram Again.”

The Forbes 400 list is topped by Elon Musk, worth $251 billion, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, worth $151 billion, and Microsoft founder Bill Gates, worth $106 billion.

Musk, how is the CEO of Tesla and the founder of SpaceX, also co-founded the Boring Company and may eventually take ownership of Twitter, pending the outcome of a lawsuit.

Software mogul Larry Ellison is at number four with $101 million, just above investor Warren Buffet with $97 billion.

Alphabet co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin, who also saw their net worth fall, are fourth and fifth. Ex-Microsoft CEO Steve Balmer is at number eight with a value of $83 billion.

Besides Musk, Michael Bloomberg is the only other person in the top ten to see his fortune increase.

Jim Walton, the youngest son of Walmart founder Sam Walton, rounds out the top ten with a value of $57.9 billion.

Zuckerberg became a billionaire in 2008 at the age of 23. He debuted on the Forbes 400 list at number 321 with a value of $1.5 billion.