Metallica frontman James Hetfield, 59, ‘files for divorce’ from wife of two decades

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Metallica’s frontman James Hetfield has reportedly filed for divorce from his wife for more than two decades.

James, 59, has filed documents in Colorado to divorce his long-term partner Francesca Hetfield, according to: TMZ.

The two are said to still be in touch as they co-parent their daughters Cali, 20, and Marcella, 16, and son Castor, 18.

Split: James, 59, filed documents in Colorado to divorce long-term partner Francesca Hetfield (right) according to TMZ

The couple have been married for 25 years after they first tied the knot in 1997.

James, who is estimated to be worth $300 million, and his family are based in Vail, Colorado.

The small town and popular ski resort sits at the foot of Mount Vail and is Francesca’s birthplace.

While the couple have chosen to live their lives relatively out of the limelight, James has previously admitted to giving Francesca credit for helping him mature.

Rocker: The rhythm guitarist – who has completely abstained from alcohol since he sobered up in 2002 – also previously stated that 48-year-old Fran helped him deal with his anger issues

The rhythm guitarist – who has completely abstained from alcohol since he sobered up in 2002 – also previously stated that 48-year-old Fran helped him deal with his problems more constructively.

He told NPR in 2005 that his wife had helped him mature after going “straight-edge” and that he was ashamed of his past destructive tendencies brought on by his addiction and anger issues.

In an interview with radio host Joe Rogan after moving to Colorado, Hetfield said that after living in Northern California for decades, he grew tired of the negative response from locals who disapproved of his political views and lifestyle choices.

“I got a little sick of the Bay Area, the attitude of the people there,” Hetfield said.

“They talk about how diverse they are, and things like that, and it’s okay if you’re diverse like them. But showing up with a deer on the bumper doesn’t fly in Marin County.”