Metal: Hellsinger might be the only rhythm game I’m good at

Metal: Hellsinger’s rhythm mechanics are a match made in hell.

Metal: Hellsinger is the rhythm game I’ve always wanted, but never knew. I’ve always liked rhythm games on a conceptual level, but despite being a kid of the Dance Dance Revolutionnone have evoked the same visceral response or trance-like state that I came from Metal: Hellsinger. This is a game that brought tears to my eyes for not blinking in over a minute and made me sigh after beating a boss for unconsciously holding my breath. And I needed more.

With clear inspiration from the redesigned demise franchise, Hellsinger is a highly mobile first-person shooter available on PC, Xbox and PlayStation 5 that lets you play everything to the beat of a metal soundtrack with contributions from vocalists such as Mikael Stanne of Dark Tranquility and Alissa White-Gluz of Arch Enemy, just to create a to name a few. I don’t know what dark pact was signed to get all these artists to appear for this game, but Hellsinger is one of the best metal albums I’ve heard in a long time.

This lineup is just a real chef’s kiss from metal artists.

No disrespect to Mick Gordon and his phenomenal work on the redesigned demise soundtracks, but the way the music interacts perfectly with everything on screen has an odd way of penetrating my hippo jampus, or whatever part of my brain is responsible for headbanging.

Like any good rhythm game, Hellsinger has a combo meter that keeps track of how long you managed to keep pace, but this is also linked to the unique track in each level. You start with a standard kick drum beat and as your combo meter builds up, more layers of the song slowly fall into place. Maintaining a higher combo gives you a damage buff, but keeping it maxed kicks the vocal track to a certain level, and that’s when things kick in at 11, if you’ll forgive the cliché.

Hellsinger’s soundtrack might be the easiest to gush about, but I also have to give credit to the sound design. Everything you do just sounds better when done in time with the song. Weapons are more powerful, dashes get messier and murders get… er… crazier? Overall, it’s a smart way to let you know that whatever you’re doing is working.

The guttural noise produced by this multikill is something I could listen to all day long.

The weapon selection is not as varied as what you would see in the mischief games, but each has a distinct role in countering specific enemies and has a unique cadence in which they are most effective. All of your weapons have unlimited ammunition, which keeps the action moving all the time, but some require reloading at regular intervals, which can be faster if you time it right.

Perfectly timed reloads can be tricky, but can increase your damage output.

The combat puts a great emphasis on mobility and momentum, with dashes in the air and double jumps that allow you to fly quickly through combat arenas, and the finishers used to clear out some bad guys can be practically executed from the next. zip code so you can run across to them as long as you’re pointed in their general direction.

Ultimately, the combat and sound merge into an experience that speaks volumes about my headbanging sensibilities and engages me on a level that many other rhythm games haven’t reached. My only complaint with Hellsinger is that the whole experience may be too short. While there are unlockable items and other incentives to replay levels, you can blast through the main story in about four or five hours. If you are a fan of the mischief franchise or more contemporary metal artists, I would encourage you to give Metal: Hellsinger a go if you have $30 and a free weekend.