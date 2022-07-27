Meta workers fear losing their jobs and famous perks after Zuckerberg’s blunt messages to staff

Meta employees are terrified they’ll lose their jobs after a furious question-and-answer session from CEO Mark Zuckerberg — the fear of their high salaries and long-desired perks like free food is a thing of the past.

The concerns were voiced by employees on an internal bulletin board, who complained about issues such as job security and work culture in posts viewed by The Washington Post.

Those protests came in response to criticism from a fed up Zuckerberg last month during a scathing company-wide question-and-answer session, where he seemingly scolded employees for becoming complacent during the pandemic.

The 38-year-old’s tough approach to “coasting” employees continued a leaked memo revealed earlier this month, telling executives to cut underperforming employees amid the company’s devastating fall in value. .

That downturn, which saw Facebook founder’s once $120 billion net worth in half, is largely attributed to increased competition for the attention of young users of platforms like Snapchat and TikTok, as well as losses incurred during the pandemic.

Footage from the June 30 Q&A, obtained by The Verge, shows a visibly frustrated Zuckerberg telling his employees: that at his company there are “a bunch of people” who “shouldn’t be here” — as he warned them of an “intensive” period ahead.

Those unprepared, the tech mogul said, will be forced to realize that “this place isn’t for you.”

However, the ominous warning seemingly didn’t bode well for some of the Silicon Valley-based company’s more than 70,000-strong workforce, who rushed to a workplace app to complain about the meeting.

Employees fear they’ll lose their jobs after CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s furious question-and-answer session — complaining that their high salaries and long-loved perks like free food are a thing of the past

Those protests came in response to criticism from a fed up Zuckerberg last month during a scathing company-wide question-and-answer session. The impromptu appearance caused the 38-year-old Facebook founder to scold employees for becoming complacent during the pandemic

One of those employees wrote of the increased fear within the company after Zuckerberg’s session,

“The atmosphere is intense,” the unknown employee wrote in messages from the Post. ‘People know that there are cutbacks.’

‘It is pathetic [that] after many years in Meta stuff [are going down] this path, the culture is going to hell,” one user wrote. “Before you say it, I’m leaving, I’m just waiting for my September bonus because I’ve worked hard to earn it.”

“Does anyone feel safe here?” another employee posted.