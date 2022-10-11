Meta to hold Connect 2022 TODAY: Mark Zuckerberg to announce a new VR headset for the metaverse

Meta unveiled its metaverse to the world at Connect 2021 and as the company gears up for its 2022 conference, the virtual world is still shrouded in mystery, plagued with bugs and intimidation and its flagship app, Horizon Worlds, is ‘barely’. used by company employees.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg is expected to unveil a new virtual reality (VR) headset and features for his metaverse today at 1 p.m. ET, but many are tuning in to see how he plans to turn the digital money pit into a online haven where people ‘work, live and play.’

The new launch of a VR headset, speculated to be called Quest Pro, suggests that while Meta reported a $2.8 billion loss on its metaverse project, it hasn’t completely thrown in the towel at developing and launching it to the masses – though Meta’s stock has hit a new 52-week low.

However, only 16 percent of consumers said they understand the metaverse, and 87 percent are concerned about their privacy if Meta succeeds in creating the digital world, meaning Zuckerberg will have to do his best to win over the public before he gets involved. can expect ‘around a billion people in the metaverse.’

Meta’s metaverse was announced at Connect last year, but as the company will host a conference in 2022, many are still tired and confused about the virtual world.

Zuckerberg announced the highly anticipated metaverse on October 28, 2021, which he said is the future of the internet that would blur the lines between physical and digital.

“I believe the metaverse is the next chapter of the internet and it’s also the next chapter of our business,” he said at the live-streamed event.

“While most tech companies focus on how people can connect with technology, we focus on building technology so people can connect with each other.”

In the fictional realm, people can put on a headset and enter a virtual world where they can be anyone or do anything, all from the comfort of their own home.

In Meta’s metaverse, people create avatars of themselves that can include specific skin colors, clothing, facial features, and other characteristics unique to the individual.

Rumors about Connect 2022 suggest that Meta will unveil a new Oculus headset. Pictured is a leaked image claiming to be the Oculus Quest Pro

These avatars can then go anywhere in the virtual world – visiting friends around the world, attending a meeting without leaving their home office, or even dining with family in an exotic restraint while sitting in their own kitchen.

But it’s been a year since Zuckerberg shared his plans with the world and it seems like not much has come of it.

One of the main problems is that most people don’t understand what the metaverse is.

According to a study by ipso38 percent of Americans reported being familiar with the metaverse, but only 16 percent could correctly define what it means.

In the Founding letter, 2021Zuckerberg describes it as “an embodied internet where you are in the experience, not just looking at it.”

He goes on to explain how “in the future you can instantly teleport as a hologram to be in the office without commuting, at a concert with friends, or in your parents’ living room to catch up.”

Terms like “teleporting” can still be science fiction for the public to understand, leaving many in the dark about how this digital world will benefit their own lives.

Carolina Milanesi, a consumer analyst at Creative Strategies, said: Engadget: “Outside of early adopters and tech-savvy folks, there’s still confusion about what the metaverse is and what we’re going to do with it.”

Zuckerberg shared his avatar that would be used in the metaverse, but caused a stir among the public because he looked more like a character in a 2008 Nintendo video game than something from the future

However, the CEO went back to the drawing board and released an updated avatar just a day later

Meta is continuously working on its Horizon Worlds app, a game that can be accessed with the Oculus Quest headset.

It’s far from a fully realized metaverse that Zuckerberg envisions, but it’s the first step of his master plan to let people interact with others, play games, and build their own virtual worlds.

Although it’s been available since 2019, the online game is plagued with bugs so often that Meta employees don’t even use it, according to internal documents obtained by The Verge.

The memo, written by VP of Metaverse, Vishal Shah on Sept. 15, reads: “Since launching late last year, we’ve seen Horizon Worlds’ core thesis – a synchronous social network where creators can build compelling worlds – is strong.

“But right now the feedback from our creators, users, playtesters and many of us on the team is that the total weight of papercuts, stability issues and bugs is making it too difficult for our community to experience the magic of Horizon.

In a Sept. 30 follow-up memo, according to The Verge, Shah said employees are still not using Horizon enough, writing that a plan is being made to “hold managers accountable” for their teams using Horizon at least once a week. .

If Meta’s own staff isn’t thrilled with the product, it seems nearly impossible to get the public on board.

And then there are the concerns about privacy, misinformation and harassment.

Statista, a company specializing in market and consumer data, found that 50 percent of Americans fear the metaverse will make it too easy for hackers to impersonate others.

Meta is continuously working on its Horizon Worlds app, a game that can be accessed with the Oculus Quest headset. However, the online game is plagued with bugs – to the point that the staff don’t even use it

And 47 percent said they are not confident that their identities will be protected by law.

The Facebook Papers, a series of internal documents provided to Congress in redacted form by Frances Haugen’s legal counsel, revealed that Meta already has evidence that offensive content is likely to make the leap from social to virtual.

In one example, a Facebook employee describes experiencing a touch of racism while playing the virtual reality game Rec Room on an Oculus Quest headset.

Then there was the January harassment case where a gang sexually assaulted the avatar of a moth in Meta’s metaverse.

Nina Jane Patel watched and listened in horror through a virtual reality headset as her avatar – a moving, talking, computer-generated version of herself – was aggressively groped during a sustained attack by three realistic male characters.

Zuckerberg may have high hopes for his metavers, but he still has many hurdles to overcome before it becomes the “magic sensation” he claims to be.