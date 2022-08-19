Meta-mutants! AI’s creepy images of what it thinks humans look like in the metaverse

Artificial intelligence has produced eerie images of what it thinks humans will look like in the metaverse.

Craiyon AI, a popular text-to-image system, created various images of what people would look like if people all joined the metaverse. Each has an augmented reality headset merged with their face.

A number of tech companies, including Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta, are putting billions of dollars into creating virtual worlds where people can shop, work and be entertained.

The images were first created when the American sun the AI ​​asked these questions about humans in the metaverse.

The footage comes after another AI working in the same way produced bizarre images of the “last selfie ever taken” that showed apocalyptic scenes of humans before nuclear explosions, with rotting flesh and utter devastation behind it.

What is the metaverse? The ‘metaverse’ is a collection of virtual spaces where you can game, work and interact with others who are not in the same physical space as you. Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg has been a leading voice on the concept, which is seen as the future of the internet and blurring the lines between physical and digital. “You can hang out with friends, work, play, learn, shop, create and more,” said Meta. “It’s not necessarily about spending more time online — it’s about making the time you spend online more meaningful.” While Meta is in charge with the metaverse, it explained that it is not a single product that one company can build. “Like the Internet, the metaverse exists whether Facebook is there or not,” it added. “And it’s not built overnight. Many of these products will not be fully realized until the next 10-15 years.’

The images show people with huge AR headsets on their faces and also show some people who look very strange.

Most images don’t even show other facial features, such as lips or noses. Whole faces are housed in the augmented reality headsets.

In another, the person appears to look angry, has no real hand, and looks eerily green like something from The Matrix.

Another image shows someone with longer hair who has a misshapen face with a nose moved to the lower half of her face. It is set in front of a giant white orb background.

In another image, the person looks like a full-on robot with a bright blue headset and some sort of glowing, machine-like constellation nearby.

One image shows someone standing against a celestial background and his hands looking as if they are tied up in some way.

Zuckerberg has said he envisions at least a billion people in the metaverse spending significant sums of money — and his company hopes users will spend a lot of time there so it can profit from their trade.

“We’re actually hoping to reach about a billion people in the metaverse doing hundreds of dollars in commerce, each buying digital goods, digital content, different things to express themselves, so whether that’s clothes for their avatar or different digital goods for their virtual home or things to decorate their virtual conference room, tools to be more productive in virtual and augmented reality and across the metaverse in general,” he told CNBC’s Jim Cramer.

Still, the tech giant’s efforts in the metaverse — dating back to its 2014 $2 billion purchase of headset maker Oculus VR — are far from being fully realized.

“I still think it will take a while for it to reach the scale of several hundred million or even billions of people in the metaverse just because it takes some time to get there,” the mogul said.

Meta has already spent $18 billion on its plans for the metaverse, and user reception has been mixed.

A series of images from Horizon Worldswhich Meta has said is a precursor to the metaverse has been panned by many gamers and users on social media.

The footage comes after another AI working in the same way delivered bizarre photos of the “last selfie ever taken” (above) showing apocalyptic scenes of humans before nuclear explosions, with rotting flesh and utter devastation behind them.

