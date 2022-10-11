Meta launches new Quest Pro VR headset for $1,499 that is a 'gamechanger' for the metaverse

Meta’s shares plunged 4.3 percent on Tuesday shortly after the company announced its new $1,499 Quest Pro virtual reality headset, which it touted as a “game changer” for building its metaverse.

Described as a productivity device aimed at designers, architects and other creative professionals, the virtual reality headset was announced at Meta’s annual Connect event held today via live stream.

The device is 40 percent thinner than the Quest 2 thanks to new pancake lenses that also deliver 75 percent more contrast and includes new self-tracking controllers that ‘act as an extension of your hand’.

Pre-orders open today and Quest Pro will be available on October 25th.

While CEO Mark Zuckerberg made several big announcements for his new virtual reality venture, it failed to touch on how the company plans to fix its ‘broken’ metaverse, plagued by bugs, harassment and privacy concerns. that hinders its favor among the public.

The issues include reports of woman being ‘virtually raped’, consumers believing hackers will steal their virtual identity, and most people not understanding what the metaverse actually is.

The launch is an important step for Zuckerberg, who last year announced plans for the device at the same time he changed his company’s name from Facebook to Meta to signal his intention to refocus the social media giant into a company that runs a shared immersive computing experience known as the metaverse.

The CEO has lost $6 billion this year, $2.8 billion in the second quarter, so far on creating his metaverse vision, which is currently the Horizon Worlds app — a total of $10.2 billion lost by 2021.

Meta might have thought its Connect 2022 would be its saving grace, but just after 3 p.m. ET — two hours after the event began — its shares fell.

Accessing Horizon Worlds, the Quest Pro offers several upgrades over Meta’s existing Quest 2 headset, which overwhelmingly dominates the consumer virtual reality market.

A major upgrade are the outward-facing cameras that capture a sort of 3D livestream of the physical environment around a wearer, enabling mixed reality novelties like the ability to hang a virtual painting on a real-world wall or get a virtual ball to to jump off a real table.

Quest Pro features new self-tracking controls that ‘act as an extension of your hand’

The VR headset also comes with a charging dock that sits on a desk, as Meta envisions it being used specifically for work

Quest 2, on the other hand, offers a more rudimentary grayscale version of this technology, called passthrough.

The Pro is also lighter and slimmer than the Quest 2, with thin pancake lenses and a relocated battery that sits on the back of the headset, distributing its weight more evenly while reducing overall bulk.

Meta has added tracking sensors to Quest Pro that can replicate users’ eye movements and facial expressions, creating a sense of avatars making eye contact.

The headset allows the user to see the physical space they are in, but they can be fully immersed by activating the magnetic light blockers.

They said the device is meant to complement rather than replace the entry-level Quest 2, which retails for $399.99.

What is the metaverse? The ‘Metaverse’ is a set of virtual spaces where you can play, work and communicate with others who are not in the same physical space as you. Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg has been a leading voice on the concept, which is seen as the future of the Internet and would blur the lines between the physical and the digital. “You’ll be able to hang out with friends, work, play, learn, shop, create and more,” Meta said. “It’s not necessarily about spending more time online – it’s about making the time you spend online more meaningful.” While Meta is leading the charge with the metaverse, it explained that it’s not a single product that a company can build. “Like the internet, the metaverse exists whether Facebook is there or not,” it added. ‘And it won’t be built overnight. Many of these products will not be fully realized until the next 10-15 years.’

Zuckerberg also shared new avatars that will now be full-body — the previous version ended at the torso — that can be shared across all apps, video chats, in Reels and in Horizon Worlds.

This is the first time that avatars will have all four limbs, which the CEO said provides a more lifelike experience for people as they interact with others.

Zuckerberg didn’t address any of the issues that have plagued his metaverse since he announced it last year.

One of the big issues is how Meta will prevent users from being harassed, as there have been several reports of women being ‘virtually raped.’

Nina Jane Patel watched and listened in horror through a virtual reality headset as her avatar – a moving, talking, computer-generated version of herself – was groped aggressively in a sustained assault by three realistic male characters.

Zuckerberg may have high hopes for his metaverse, but he still has many hurdles to overcome before it becomes the ‘magical sensation’ he claims it is.

Another woman was ‘virtually raped’ in May after about an hour of using the platform.

An unnamed researcher for SumOfUs, a non-profit campaigning to curb the growing power of corporations, was assigned to explore Horizon Worlds as an experiment, but after about an hour in the digital world, she was ‘raped’.

The researcher said: ‘It happened so quickly that I kind of brushed it off. One part of my brain was like wtf is happening, the other part was like this is not a real body and another part was like this is important research.’

A recent internal memo from September also leaked this month, stating that the Horizon Worlds app is so full of bugs that it’s barely used by Meta staff.

And according to a study by IpsoThirty-eight percent of Americans reported being familiar with the metaverse, but only 16 percent could correctly define what it means. Getting the public on board with Zuckerberg’s metaverse is one of the biggest hurdles the company faces.