Meta debuts ‘Make-A-Video’ AI system that generates videos from nothing but TEXT prompts

Meta introduced a new type of art-generating AI that can create videos from text prompts, with creepy, surreal and impressive results.

The artificial intelligence system announced Thursday, called Make-A-Video, uses existing images with captions to learn about the world and how it is described, and uses unlabeled video to determine how the world is moving.

The resulting videos range from surreal to stylized and creepy to compelling.

Mark Zuckerberg’s company hasn’t announced when the system will be available to the public or if there will be any restrictions, but there is a signup form people can fill out if they want to try Make-A-Video in the future.

Advances in using AI to create video on demand raise all sorts of ethical dilemmas, not to mention the potential for deepfakes and misinformation.

Meta noted that all content generated by the new system contains a watermark to “help ensure viewers know the video was generated by AI and is not captured video.”

“Our goal is to make this technology available to the public, but for now we will continue to analyze, test and test Make-A-Video to ensure that every step of the launch is safe and intentional,” the tech giant states.

A video clip shows a fairly realistic looking spaceship landing on Mars.

Another depicts an astronaut floating in space from different points of view.

Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta is investing billions of dollars to create virtual worlds where people will shop, work and be entertained

Two other videos have a slightly more surreal look.

One shows a dancer performing “a beautiful and difficult dance on the roof of a very tall skyscraper” with an illuminated cityscape behind her.

Another shows a blue unicorn ‘flying over a mystical land’.

“Meta AI is committed to developing responsible AI and ensuring the safe use of this next-generation video technology,” the company wrote.

“Our investigation takes the following steps to reduce the creation of harmful, biased or misleading content.”

“In all respects, spatial and temporal resolution, text fidelity, and quality, Make-A-Video sets the new state of the art in text-to-video generation, as determined by both qualitative and quantitative measures.” the the researchers write in a document explaining the system.

Previous AI systems that generate still images from text have produced strange results.

Craiyon AI, a different popular non-Meta text-to-image system, created several different images of what people would look like if all humans joined the metaverse.

They each have an augmented reality helmet fused to their face.

Those images were first created when The US Sun asked the AI ​​these questions about humans in the metaverse.

Several technology companies, including Zuckerberg’s, are investing tens of billions of dollars to create virtual worlds where people can shop, work and be entertained.

The images come after a different AI working in the same way produced bizarre ‘last selfie ever taken’ images showing apocalyptic scenes of people facing nuclear explosions, with rotting flesh and utter devastation behind them.