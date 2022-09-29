Meta bans Pornhub from Instagram for ‘repeatedly violating’ its policies on adult content

Meta has permanently banned Pornhub from Instagram for ‘repeatedly violating’ its nudity, adult content and sexual solicitation policies.

The move comes three weeks after the porn site’s official account was disabled, which operators assumed was temporary.

Pornhub has responded by posting an open letter on Twitter, arguing that the platform’s policies have been ‘opaque, discriminatory and hypocritical’.

It cites the photo of Kim Kardashian with her bottom exposed that remains on Instagram as an example of the latter.

The site also claims that the removal of its account is ‘deeply damaging’ to the independent creators who use Instagram as an ‘important marketing tool’.

Pornhub published its letter on rival social media platform Twitter, criticizing Instagram for ‘censoring’ the porn industry. It said: “Denying us an ability to promote our brands and grow our businesses while continuously erasing, silencing and censoring the presence of sex worker and adult brands is violent and deeply damaging”

The Pornhub account, which had over 13 million followers at the time, was initially deactivated on September 2.

According to a screenshot shared with New York PostInstagram sent Pornhub a message saying: ‘Your account has been disabled for not following our terms.

‘You will not be able to log into this account and no one else will be able to see it.’

The message also included a list of content banned on Instagram, including ‘hate speech’ and ‘graphic… depictions of sexual assault’, but made no mention of sexual solicitation.

A spokesperson for the site says so Motherboard this was temporary and a routine move on Meta’s part.

However, shortly after the account went down, the anti-trafficking organization National Center on Sexual Exploitation (NCOSE) came forward and took credit for the act – a claim later denied by Pornhub.

A Pornhub spokesperson said: ‘Anti-porn crusaders like NCOSE deliberately misled journalists about why Pornhub’s Instagram profile was disabled and actively misled people into believing they were responsible.

“Instagram does not take business diktats from anti-porn zealots, especially those with known histories of spreading false information and extremist policies against sex workers.

“In reality, our account was temporarily disabled, as has happened many times in the past, due to Instagram’s overly cautious censorship of the adult industry, a fact that thousands of adult artists deal with every day, even if they do not violate any of Instagram’s terms of service.

‘We look forward to our account being reactivated as it always has been.’

In response, NCOSE told Motherboard that it had ‘shared evidence of criminality on Pornhub with Instagram’ before requesting that the account be removed.

Pornhub went on to write that Instagram allows ordinary celebrities and brands to post explicit content without repercussions. It used Kim Kardashian as an example, who posted a photo of herself on an Interview Magazine cover with her bum fully exposed (pictured)

On Tuesday evening, a spokesperson for Meta – the company that owns Instagram as well as Facebook and WhatsApp – announced via Motherboard that the ban was permanent.

“We have permanently disabled this Instagram account for repeatedly violating our policies,” the spokesperson said.

They did not specify which policies it violated, but they pointed to its terms of use regarding adult content, nudity and sexual solicitation.

As an example of the latter, the spokesman said New York Post that Pornhub encouraged users to leave Instagram and visit a porn site.

They added that the violations had been incurred by the account over a ten-year period, although they did not specify how many there had been.

Pornhub responded by releasing its letter on rival social media platform Twitter, criticizing Instagram for ‘censoring’ the porn industry.

It said: ‘Denying us an ability to promote our brands and grow our businesses while continuously erasing, silencing and censoring the presence of sex worker and adult brands is violent and deeply damaging.

“Combined with the regular economic discrimination faced by those in the adult industry, it is dangerous and threatening to our livelihoods.”

The letter was endorsed by sex workers, models and activist organizations such as the Free Speech Coalition and the Adult Performance Artists Guild.

Pornhub went on to write that Instagram allows ordinary celebrities and brands to post explicit content without repercussions.

It used Kim Kardashian as an example, who posted a photo of herself on an Interview Magazine cover with her bum fully exposed.

The letter said: ‘Kim Kardashian has published her fully exposed bum to her 330 million followers without any restrictive action from Instagram.

‘We are pleased to see that Kim and the artistic team behind the image can freely share their work on the platform, but question why we are being denied the same treatment.

“As Kim’s photo continues to accumulate likes and make headlines, members of the adult community risk deplatforming if Instagram decides our pants look a little too tight to meet their arbitrary and selectively enforced ‘standards.’

The group representing Pornhub feels that sex workers and performers are ‘unfairly targeted’ by Instagram, despite being ‘extra careful not to violate Instagram’s community guidelines’.

They continue to demand an explanation as to why accounts are continually deleted and posts removed, even though they are not breaking the app’s rules.