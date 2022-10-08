Met police sergeant thrown out of the force for making unwelcome advances to female junior colleague

<!–

A police sergeant has been kicked out of the force after he was found to have made unwanted advances to a female junior colleague.

Sergeant David Morton was alleged to have treated her differently because she was a woman.

He was alleged to have made unwanted advances towards his female colleague between January and October 2019. His hearing was held this week.

The Met said there was no place for people who ‘let down their colleagues but also the public’, such as custody officer Sergeant Morton.

He was found to have violated authority, respect, civility and integrity as well as equality and diversity.

The sergeant can no longer be employed by the police after he was added to the blacklist by the Police College.

Detective Inspector Matt Pilch, who heads the rejected officer’s Met Detention Unit, said: ‘We will not tolerate behavior that does not meet the standards we expect of our officers.

‘Everyone who works for the Met deserves to be able to do so in an environment where they are respected, treated with dignity and not subjected to unacceptable behavior by their colleagues or those who are supposed to supervise them.

He added that they were forced to intervene when they found out about the behaviour.

“I hope today’s decision sends a clear message to our staff and the public about the consequences of such actions,” he added.

‘We are committed to driving forward ambitious reforms across the Met. There is no place for people who do not support these aims and are failing not only their hard-working colleagues but the public as well.’

It comes just days after a “vile and deplorable” racist WhatsApp group set up by a former Met officer was exposed.

The chat, created by Rob Lewis – who was arrested on Wednesday – was flooded with racist memes and messages, including about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The former officer in his 60s was remanded in custody on suspicion of offenses under the Communications Act and misconduct in a public office.

Sir Mark Rowley (pictured) says he will be ‘ruthless in rooting out these corrupt officers and staff’

According to the BBC Newsnight investigation, there were also “disgusting” messages about the government’s policy of deporting migrants to Rwanda for processing, slurs about black MPs and abuse of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

There was at least one joke about the recent devastating floods in Pakistan, where 1,700 have died and millions have been displaced.

Several of the members of the WhatsApp group used to work for the Diplomatic Protection Group (DPG), the armed unit that guards parliament and embassies.

Wayne Couzens also worked for DPG until he abducted, raped and murdered Sarah Everard.

Just two weeks ago, two Met officers were convicted of sending grossly offensive misogynistic and racist messages in a WhatsApp group with Couzens.

Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said this week: ‘My plan for reform at the Met is already underway. I will be ruthless in rooting out these corrupt officers and staff, including racists and misogynists, from our organization.

‘I have taken over as head of an organization that has been far too weak to take on those who undermine the honest and dedicated majority who resolutely serve the public.

‘That will change and I will continue to seek them out, both inside and outside the Met, with the constructive anger that can help us reform.’