Met Police respond to 13,405 knife crimes in Lawless London in 12 months: How safe is your suburb?

Met Police responded to 13,405 knife-related incidents in just 12 months, in yet another sign that Lawless London has become the knife crime capital of the country.

Between October 2021 and June 2022, 49,991 non-fatal knife offenses were recorded in England and Wales, according to crime survey data published by the Office for National Statistics.

This equates to 136 incidents each day.

In that reporting period, Met-recorded knife crimes increased from 10,605 to 11,232, at a rate of 125 incidents per 100,000 residents.

Of the 679 homicides investigated in England and Wales during that time, 38 per cent (258) were the result of an assault with a knife or a sharp instrument.

But that data period does not include the recent wave of high-profile murders and attacks that have gripped the city in recent months.

MailOnline can reveal that between June and November this year, Met Police recorded a further 6,843 knife crimes, of which 1,973 resulted in injury or death. In the 12 months through November, a total of 13,405 separate incidents were investigated.

August turned out to be the most dangerous month across the board with 1,125 violations alone, compared to 850 in February.

Westminster has the highest crime rate per population at 253 since June, which is roughly one incident per 1,000 people, while Bromley, Kingston upon Thames and Richmond upon Thames have the lowest rates in London.

Kensington and Chelsea recorded 89 incidents, with 273 in Southwark, 113 in Greenwich and 120 in Islington.

Nearly a quarter of all murders and more than half of shootings in London are gang-related, Mayor Sadiq Khan revealed earlier this year.

But he cautioned that knife crime is not just a gang problem and affects the community at large.

Khan first implemented a knife crime strategy in 2017 in an effort to tackle the epidemic, vowing to “divert young people most at risk of crime and victimization from a life blighted by crime.”

“Our communities are sick and tired of the damage caused by knife crime,” he said.

WEMBLEY: Officers at the scene of one of London’s fatal stabbings, east in Sudbury Town on October 30

Research conducted at the time found that young male gang members are the people most likely to carry knives in London.

Meanwhile, outside of London, knife incidents in the West Midlands also increased from 3,299 recorded offenses to 4,958 (169 per 100,000 inhabitants), while Greater Manchester jumped from 3,297 offenses to 3,563 offences.

The data, which analyzed incidents to which police responded over a nine-month period from October 2021 to June 2022, found that while still high, knife crime has actually fallen below levels pre-Covid.

In the year ending March 2020, 55,076 violations were reported.

The main factor in this drop can be attributed to a 27 percent drop in knife robberies. But there was an increase in all violent and sexual crimes involving knives except homicide, which decreased by 1% to 259 crimes.

Homicide levels have also dropped by five percent compared to the year ending March 2020.

The most recent data shows a homicide rate of 11 per million people in England and Wales, compared to 12 per million in 2020 and 10 per million in 2021.

How many knife crimes have occurred in the London boroughs since June 2022? Hillingdon: 124 Tier: 105 Barnett: 155 Brent: 248 Food: 196 Hounslow: 140 Richmond on the Thames: 50 Hammersmith and Fulham: 103 Kensington and Chelsea: 89 Westminster: 327 Wandworth: 170 Merton: 137 suton: 88 Islington: 162 Camden: 138 Haringey: 273 Enfield: 267 Waltham Forest: 111 Rental car: 203 Tower Villages: 207 Lamb: 327 Southwark: 348 Croydon: 343 red jumper: 122 New York: 212 Greenwich: 158 Lewisham: 203 Bromley: 102 Bexley: 88 Barking and Dagenham: 116 Have: 109 Kingston-upon-Thames: 53

The same study also examined trends in firearms crime in England and Wales, finding that police recorded 5,976 firearms-related offenses in the reporting period.

This represented a 10 percent decrease in firearms crime compared to pre-Covid levels in 2020, and on par with those recorded in 2021.

Crimes involving imitation firearms, such as replica guns, including BB guns and BB guns, were the most prevalent with 2,060 recorded incidents, up 37% from the year ending March 2020.

A total of 1,866 firearms offenses were committed, while there were 439 shotgun incidents.

The data refers to any crime in which a firearm was discharged, used as a blunt instrument, or as a threat.

Firearms crime is also on a downward trend in London, according to data from the Met Police, which recorded 1,464 offenses in the year to September 2022.

Lambeth and Haringey experienced the most gun violence within that reporting period, with 102 and 94 known incidents.

Richmond upon Thames proved to be the safest London suburb with only 13 known firearms-related crimes.

Former Conservative leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith said earlier this year: “London is awash with crime at the moment and apart from making statements, Sadiq Khan has done almost nothing about it.

“We have gang wars on the streets of London in some boroughs… You need to make this your number one priority and focus on getting rid of these gangs.”

But West Midlands Police Chief Sir David Thompson said The times after the launch of the Crime Survey for England and Wales that the way crime is measured is ‘utterly insane’.

He said that minor infractions, such as fights between neighbors, were being recorded as criminal acts and had the potential to skew public opinion.

“We are recording colossal amounts of material in this category of violence that makes the public think that violence is escalating. But their actual experience of violence is diminishing,” he said.

“We like to tell people to be courteous and courteous, but our job is about crime. Where someone might wave a stick at you or come and be rude to your kids, that’s rude. It shouldn’t be a crime, but it’s getting pretty close to how we’re recording it.

Thompson has called for a Home Office inquiry into the way crime is recorded in an attempt to make it uniform across the board and across different departments.