Met Police officer PC Jonathan Simon appears in court to face stalking charges

A police officer stalked a former partner after she ended their affair, a court heard.

PC Jonathan Simon, 43, began a sexual relationship with the woman after she called the police over a dispute with a neighbour, Westminster Magistrates Court heard

Simon suggested she get involved in sex work and recommended a website when she told him about her money problems, it is claimed.

Prosecutors claim Simon went to the woman’s home and the bank where she worked with a colleague after she told him she no longer wanted to see him.

The officers were in full uniform at the time.

PC Jonathan Simon, pictured outside Westminster Magistrates’ Court this afternoon, denies stalking without fear or violence between 1 October 2021 and 1 July 2022

Simon has been suspended from the Met Police and has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct

Simon spoke to confirm his name, date of birth and address in Colchester, Essex, as he appeared in court wearing a black suit and purple tie.

He entered court wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and a blue surgical face mask.

Prosecutor Harry MacDonald said “substantial material” had been served on the prosecution by the defense and they needed time to review it ahead of trial.

He said five witnesses will appear in court for the prosecution, while only the accused is likely to appear for the defence.

A trial date was set for 22-23. February next year.

District Judge John Zani granted a change in Simon’s bail conditions. He had been banned from contacting the complainant directly or indirectly and entering certain postcodes.

Simon’s defense lawyer Rebecca Hadgett requested a variation of the order to allow Simon to travel through the areas to attend pre-arranged appointments with solicitors or solicitors.

Simon joined the police as a special constable in 2010, before becoming an officer in 2013.

