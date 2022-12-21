Met Police launches rape investigation into 44-year-old allegation

<!–

Scotland Yard has launched a rape investigation after a woman claimed she was raped in 1978 by a man who housed refugees in London.

The woman, who was nine years old at the time, was part of a group of Chilean refugees staying at the Pembridge Hotel in Pembridge Square in west London.

The accommodation was organized by the Chilean Solidarity Campaign that supported the victims of General Augusto Pinochet’s military junta.

According to Scotland Yard, the refugees were relocated by the UK after 1978.

According to a spokesman, “In June 2021, police received a report of a former female resident allegedly raped at the location at the age of nine by a male resident of the hotel.

“Although details about the suspect are scarce, we do know that his name was ‘Sato’ and that he may have been known by the nickname Cameu or Cauneu.”

The victim also claims that the same man was responsible for abusing other children at the hotel.

The investigation is led by Detective Pat Tully of the Met’s Central West Safeguarding Unit.

DC Tully said: ‘I am very curious about everyone who stayed at the hotel in 1978, at least to make sure that any sexual crime victims get the support they still need.

“It’s been a long time, but I’m confident that anyone affected by incidents like this will remember them and I urge those people to get in touch.”

DC Tully said officers wanted to speak to anyone who worked or stayed at the hotel in 1978 by calling the team directly on 07584 593 393 or Tweeting @MetCC quoting the reference number 6522481/21.

People can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.