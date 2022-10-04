Met Police launch hunt for West Ham fans spotted making Nazi salutes and mimicking Hitler moustache

<!–

Seven football fans have been caught on CCTV appearing to make racist hand signals to rival German supporters – with some performing Nazi salutes and one even appearing to imitate a Hitler moustache.

Police are hunting a group of West Ham supporters after the racial gestures were discovered during the club’s Europa League semi-final match against Eintracht Frankfurt last season.

In one of the CCTV stills, a man can be seen using his finger to create a Hitler mustache – similar to the one used by Basil Fawlty in the infamous ‘Germans’ scene in hit TV -comedy from the 1970s.

The shocking acts have today been blasted by Detective Constable Phil Dickinson of the Met Police’s Public Order Planning Team, who condemned the behavior as having ‘no place in football or society’.

Several home supporters at the London Stadium in east London were seen making the ‘racially motivated gestures’ towards visiting fans, including some who gave Nazi salutes, police said.

Other fans, like the one on the left, are accused of performing Nazi salutes, detectives have claimed

The alleged racist incidents took place during the match on 28 April. The photo shows one of the fans the officers are trying to identify

The tie on April 28 saw the Hammers crash out of the competition after falling to a 2-1 defeat this evening, before suffering a 1-0 loss in the second leg in Germany.

Both matches were marred by violence with hooligans reportedly launching attacks on their rivals in London and Frankfurt – with home fans invading their team’s pitch at the final whistle as the eventual winners secured their place in the tournament’s final.

West Ham fans were reportedly assaulted during the second leg on May 5 by masked Frankfurt ultras before kick-off, while other Hammers were seen in videos posted on social media being pelted with missiles in a bar.

Four traveling fans were injured and one man was taken to hospital after the clashes, German police said.

During the match at the London Stadium, two German radio commentators were allegedly attacked by home fans while on air just after Michail Antonio scored an equaliser.

The shocking acts have today been blasted by Detective Constable Phil Dickinson of the Met Police’s Public Order Planning Team, who condemned the behavior as having ‘no place in football or society’. The photo shows one of the West Ham fans wanted by detectives

Detectives have now released images of seven men they want to trace following a series of allegedly racial incidents in the second leg in London.

DC Dickinson urged anyone who recognized the men to ‘get in touch immediately’ and added: ‘This was a challenging match day police operation where arrests were made.

“But our work does not stop there – officers have analyzed footage and have identified seven people we want to trace in relation to abhorrent gestures and comments made during that match.

“This kind of behavior has no place in football or wider society and these people must be held accountable for their actions.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD2441/4Oct along with the relevant image reference number or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.