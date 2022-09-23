Met Police interviewed two men under caution over King Charles ‘cash-for-honours’ probe:

<!–

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed that they have interviewed two men in connection with the money for honor investigations into the employees of King Charles and his charitable foundation.

Police said a man in his fifties and a man in his forties had both been interviewed pending in connection with the ongoing investigation.

A spokesman told MailOnline: ‘On Tuesday, September 6, police questioned a man in his 50s and a man in his 40s with reservations in connection with offenses under the Honors (Prevention of Abuses) Act 1925.

“The investigation is still ongoing and we will not be commenting on its progress on an ongoing basis.”

Police confirm that no arrests have been made in connection with the investigation.

Earlier this year, the Metropolitan Police and Charity Commission launched an investigation into allegations of links between His Majesty’s Prince’s Foundation and Saudi billionaire Mahfouz Marei Mubarak Bin Mahfouz.

One of King Charles’ aides who was working for the Prince’s Foundation at the same time was charged with promising to donate to donor Dr. Bin Mahfouz to get not only British citizenship, but also a knighthood.

Mahfouz is believed to have pledged money to help restore Scottish estates such as Dumfries House

King Charles has said he had “no knowledge” of any cash-for-honours offers at the time.

The aide was accused of helping ‘create’ a CBE for Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz, 52, who was honored by the prince in a private ceremony at Buckingham Palace after he pledged large sums to help restore royal residences in Scotland.

Scotland Yard’s special investigation team began investigating the allegations after they appeared in The Sunday Times last September.

In February, it launched a full investigation into possible offenses committed under the Honors (Prevention of Abuses) Act 1925, raising the prospect of Charles being questioned by the police.