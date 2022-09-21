Met Police chief launches misconduct crackdown as plans unveiled to give officers work smartphones

Metropolitan police officers are getting smartphones to deal with misconduct and improve their access to technology.

The initiative was one of the first to be launched under new commissioner Sir Mark Rowley, who earlier this month pledged to ‘recapture’ the ‘integrity’ of the scandal-stricken unit.

According to the Times, the move means any officer can use the new smartphones to communicate with each other and collect evidence.

In the past, thousands of officers were forced to use their own cell phones to record crime scene evidence and conduct basic investigative work.

It follows a number of high-profile misconduct investigations in which several police officers used their own cell phones to send inappropriate messages and share crime scene photos.

In December last year, officers Deniz Jaffer and Jamie Lewis were jailed for nearly three years after they were found to have taken and shared photos of a crime scene.

Deniz Jaffer (left) and Jamie Lewis (right) were police officers assigned to guard Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry’s murder scene and share photos on Whatsapp while on duty

A court heard that the couple had “dehumanized” the two black victims – Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry – by sharing photos of their bodies in two WhatsApp groups.

Messages shared with 41 police officers called the victims “dead birds” in a group called “the A-team” and other messages were also shared with friends of Jaffer.

There was also outrage over a series of disturbing racist, sexist and homophobic messages exchanged by officers at Charing Cross Police Station between 2016 and 2018, published by a watchdog earlier this year.

An explosive report from the IOPC watchdog exposed a vicious, toxic “boys club” culture among officers at Charing Cross Police Station.

It found that officers made rape jokes, bragged about domestic violence and made despicable racist comments in WhatsApp exchanges.

Grim texts between officers about raping women, killing black children, pedophilia, Muslims, Auschwitz and the disabled were also published in the watchdog’s report.

Bibaa Henry, 46, and Nicole Smallman, 27, were stabbed to death in a London park in 2020

Sources told the Times that giving officers smartphones would not only improve their access to technology, but would also allow senior managers to keep an eye on what their officers are up to.

Sir Mark Rowley, along with his new deputy Dame Lynne Owens, swore allegiance to the king earlier this month and pledged to restore public confidence.

The new head of the Metropolitan Police begins work during what is arguably one of the most turbulent times for Britain’s largest police force.

Sir Mark took an oath, known as an attestation, in which he vowed to serve ‘with honesty, integrity, diligence and impartiality, with respect for fundamental human rights and with equal respect for all people’.

He will become a Scotland Yard commissioner after former boss Dame Cressida Dick resigned under controversial circumstances earlier this year.

The Corps has been plagued by a series of scandals and missteps in recent years, leaving Sir Mark with the task of rebuilding public confidence.

The head of the Metropolitan Police Federation told the Times the initiative was a “completely positive” move.

Ken Marsh added: ‘The cost’ [of using devices] must not be worn by the employee.

Sir Mark Rowley (left) and Deputy Commissioner Lynne Owens sign warrant register at New Scotland Yard in London, where Sir Mark starts as Metropolitan Police Commissioner

“This moves the Met into the modern day of 2022, [it] gives officers direct access and the ability to keep in touch.”

The corps was placed in a form of special measures by a watchdog earlier this year.

In a sternly worded letter before his term began, then Home Secretary Priti Patel demanded that Sir Mark address the ‘terrible mistakes of the past’.

She wrote to Sir Mark earlier this month: ‘I expect the Metropolitan Police, under your leadership, to have their bases in order and provide the first-class service expected of them.’

“I also expect you, as Commissioner, to promote better leadership and higher standards at all levels throughout the armed forces.

Other issues facing Sir Mark include ongoing investigations into deaths after contact with police, including Oladeji Omishore who died after jumping from Chelsea Bridge; a man who drowned after trying to swim away from officers to avoid being arrested in Kingston; and Chris Kaba who was fatally shot by an officer in Streatham Hill.