Met officer’s son, 20, is hunted by police after skipping court date over an assault charge

The fugitive son of a police sergeant is still being hunted, three days after a court ordered his arrest for an assault.

Despite an immediate arrest warrant, police have been unable to locate 20-year-old Max Cooper who skipped bail and failed to appear in court on Tuesday on a charge of assault.

Cooper, who made headlines in August 2018 when an Audi car he was driving while high on cannabis mowed down and killed two men in Sunninghill, Berks.

Families of the men who died, John Shackley and Jason Imi, were angry that Crown prosecutors decided not to charge Coopey with causing the death, instead prosecuting him for driving while using cannabis.

On Tuesday, Coopey was ordered to appear before the Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court to answer a charge of habitual assault against an alleged victim named in the indictment as Paul Storey.

The attack is said to have taken place at Kingston-on-Thames Hospital in Surrey last December.

Coopery, who is in Ascot, Berks. was arrested after the alleged attack in hospital on December 17.

He was later released on bail to appear in Wimbledon court on Tuesday.

The presiding magistrate was informed by the clerk that Coopey had not surrendered his bail and therefore ordered that an immediate warrant for his arrest be issued.

The court learned that warning letters had been sent to two different addresses, telling Coopey to appear in court for an 11 a.m. hearing on Tuesday.

“The bank agrees that an arrest warrant should be issued that is not backed on bail.”

The fugitive Max Coopey lived with his sergeant father Russel Coopey (pictured) and his former Met police wife mother Catherine in Ascot, Berks.

Thames Valley Police officers were expected to go to the Coopey family’s £1 million home in The Burlings, Ascot, Berks.

However, a spokesman for the Wimbledon court said today that Coopey has still not been found and arrested.