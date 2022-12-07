Met Office issues ICE warning as ‘Troll of Trondheim’ bears down on Britain

Britain will freeze under a sheet of ice this week when an arctic explosion, known as the ‘Trondheim Troll’, hits the country.

Scotland is bracing for plunging temperatures, snow, ice and blizzards today, with forecasters warning of travel chaos and potential injuries as the Met Office issues yellow weather alerts for the north of the country for today.

Forecasters also warned of ice and even snow across much of England and Wales tomorrow.

Up to four inches of snow is forecast to fall above 650 feet with temperatures plummeting as low as -9C in some areas. But forecasters warned that even at lower levels, the mercury will drop and up to 2 inches of snow could fall. A “strong” northerly wind is also likely to produce “blizzard and drift conditions” in some areas, according to forecasters.

Travelers have been warned to expect highway and rail delays and to be aware of icy surfaces underfoot.

Scotland is prepared for plunging temperatures, snow, ice and blizzards today. Pictured is a car driving in Glenshee, near Braemar, Aberdeenshire

How to prepare for the cold snap: check your tires and keep your rooms warm The RAC has advised motorists to check that their vehicles are ‘winter-ready’, with properly inflated tires and good tread. The Met Office has advised people to try to keep indoor temperatures at least 18C, stating this is particularly relevant for those who are immobile, have a long-term illness or are 65 and over. It has also asked people to “seek out friends and family who may be vulnerable to the cold”, making sure they have access to hot food and drinks and are getting their homes adequately heated.

The Met Office warning told Scots to expect “some slip and fall injuries on icy surfaces” and “a few patches of ice on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths”.

Senior meteorologist Alex Burk-hill said: ‘The warning will affect the northern third of Scotland.

“We have a cold northerly wind with a lot of showers and as the temperature drops it will fall as snow. It’s going to be pretty horrible conditions, with temperatures dropping overnight and staying cold during the day.

He added: “Areas that see snow fall can expect a few blizzards because of that strong northerly wind.” Because showers are in the forecast, there could be some parts within the warning area that don’t actually see snowfall, but there is a pretty significant risk that there will be some.

The Bear NW Trunk Roads maintenance crew said it was working “around the clock” to ensure the roads remain open.

A statement from the road organization said yesterday: “We will have 29 sanders to make sure the roads are safe from 2pm today and we will have another 18 patrolling the roads to make sure they stay safe.”

The bosses at Glencoe Mountain Resort in Argyll have spent the last few weeks making snow ahead of the sledging season, which reopens tomorrow.

The Met Office said it expected conditions to remain cool into next week with temperatures “well below average for the time of year.”

And its deputy chief meteorologist, Rebekah Sherwin, conceded: “More severe weather warnings may be needed as we move through the week.”

Forecaster Oli Claydon said: “Day to day we are already in cold conditions with that north-east flow, but conditions will get colder during the week, with the worst rainfall in the north of Scotland but also bringing much colder conditions across the United Kingdom”. .

‘Overnight lows of -10C to -11C in areas where we snowed in rural Scotland, with temperatures as low as -6C in rural England. Cold conditions to stay over the weekend. Signs of warmer weather approaching from the southwest beginning Tuesday of next week.

Forecasters issued the second-highest alert level, amber, with winter rains and snow expected from tomorrow night through next Monday. The amber warning activates when temperatures drop to an average of 2°C or below for at least 48 hours.

Matt Peddle walking his dog Molly in Glenshee, near Braemar, Aberdeenshire

Temperatures in parts of the Scottish Highlands could drop as low as -10°C this week. Pictured: Traffic on the A939 Cockbridge to Tomintoul road

What is a Level 3 Cold Weather Alert? The Met Office has activated a Level 3, or Amber, cold weather alert for severe conditions in England from 6pm tomorrow until 9am Monday 12 December. The alert means cold weather could increase health risks for vulnerable people and requires health and social services to take action to protect high-risk groups. The Met Office said Arctic air will spread south across the country starting tomorrow night and very cold and icy nights are expected. Winter showers are also likely in coastal areas, bringing risks of icy patches on roads.

“But the signs are that the cold weather will continue in the north of the UK, so there will be a divide between north and south.”

People should expect snow showers and ice to cause travel disruptions and a risk of slippery surfaces.

The advisories will remain in effect through tomorrow afternoon, but the cold weather won’t start to change until early next week.

Age UK has advised keeping a supply of food and medicine to reduce the number of outdoor trips and flashlights with spare batteries in the event of a power cut.

Homeless people in London will receive shelter after the Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP) was activated for the first time this winter to provide emergency accommodation for those sleeping rough.

The Met Office’s long-range forecast suggests the cold snap might not last until Christmas and New Year, when it could become milder, albeit wetter and windier, in southern and western areas. The long-range forecast predicts that the north and east are more likely to maintain cooler conditions for longer.

Downing Street said it was confident the UK had sufficient power supplies as the country braced for bitter cold weather over the coming days.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesperson said: ‘The UK has a diverse energy supply through renewables or otherwise. So we are confident that we have a diverse supply.”

The spokesman said the government had never sought to be ‘prescriptive’ with advice to the public.

‘For some time the government has been giving advice to the public if they want to find ways to save energy; that’s available on the Help for Households website.’

He added that the Government would be launching a campaign to “promote more” that information.

The Met Office Cold Weather Alert System operates in England from November 1 to March 31 in association with UKHSA.

The system has five response levels based on cold weather thresholds designed to trigger an alert when severe cold weather is likely to significantly affect people’s health.