Met Gala 2023: Designer Karl Lagerfeld will be the theme

Kim Kardashian has made some rather dramatic statements over the years at the annual Met Gala in New York City.

During her first year at the dazzling star-studded event, she wore a tight floral dress that made the most of her very pregnant belly. She would later be seen in a gold column dress, a silver suit that made her look like a robot, a sheer lace marvel, and a dress that was so tight that she had to wear a waist trainer weeks in advance.

Last year, the star, 41, covered her face with a black cloth in a shocking move when she revealed that for some reason she had a full face of makeup underneath.

Here’s a look back at eight looks the Kardashians star tried out on fashion’s most important night.

2013 – GIVENCHY

Her first time at the Met Gala was for PUNK: Chaos to Couture in 2013. She was pregnant with North and wore a floral print dress from Givenchy.

The California native said she wasn’t invited, but rather was West’s plus one. Unfortunately, after the gala, she “shivered” because she was so insecure about everything, she’d said.

‘2013 Riccardo Tisci for Givenchy. I was Kanye’s plus one and so nervous! I didn’t know anyone and I’m sure no one wanted me there lol. I did my own lipstick and the color is done in no time. I went home and then wept with uncertainty, but this is now one of my favorite looks,” said the TV vet.

2013 – GIVENCHY

2014 – LANVIN

In 2014 Kim wore a blue strapless Lanvin outfit like Kanye had on black. The theme was Charles James: Beyond Fashion.

She said it was the first time she had been invited alone.

“My dress was originally made from this amazing leather with metallic details,” Kim said earlier. “But we decided at the last minute to do it again in blue satin.”

2014 – LANVIN

2015 – ROBERTO CAVALLIA

She was wearing a very see-through and sexy lace and netted dress Roberto Cavallic for the May 2015 event. Her hair was slicked back and she modeled huge earrings.

And the star posed with husband Kanye West who went with a black suit and boots.

The theme was celebrating China: Through the Looking Glass.

2015 – ROBERTO CAVALLIA

2016 – BALMAIN

Kardashian tried out silver at the 2016 Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology.

She wore Balmain, a shiny silver dress that looked like a futuristic dress with a side slit. Husband Kanye West was in the same designer.

She said: ‘2016 Olivier Rousteing for Balmain. I was insecure again this year because I hadn’t lost all my baby weight. Big mistake to bleach the eyebrows but Kanye looked so good with those blue eyes this year! It was super controversial that he was wearing denim.”

She had previously commented: “I thought Balmain was the perfect choice for me and especially Kanye. I think Kanye’s look is downplayed a bit more with the denim mixed with all the Balmain bling.”

2016 – BALMAIN

2017 – VIVIENNE WESTWOOD

This in 2017 celebrated the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between.

The selfish author had on a white Vivienne Westwood off-the-shoulder dress without jewelry and strappy heels.

On the bus ride to the event, she had to get up so the dress wouldn’t wrinkle and she said she was already sweating and had to go to the bathroom because she was so nervous.

Kris Jenner’s daughter said, ‘2017 Vivienne Westwood. This was my first year going solo. I was so nervous going alone that I almost threw up on the way and had to pee every second. I was FaceTimed my sisters to meet at the top of the stairs. Vivienne made this beautiful dress for me from her archive.’

2017 – VIVIENNE WESTWOOD

2018 – VERSACE

Kim Kardashian attends the 2018 Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala.

She said this golden gauze Versace dress fit her like a ‘glove’.

Kardashian added: “I knew exactly what I wanted and was most confident this year. 90’s, chain mail, sexy and simple.’

2018 – VERSACE

2019 – THIERRY MUGLER

Kardashian was in a wet look for Camp: Notes on Fashion in 2019.

She had to wear a waist trainer to get her belly as small as possible to do this Thierry Mugler dress.

The look was supposed to be “wet,” so she had crystals that looked like raindrops falling off her. Her hair also looked wet because she had oily skin.

2019 – THIERRY MUGLER

2021 – BALENCIAGA

Kim shocked fans when she sported a head-to-toe black look that covered her famous face.

Later, the red carpet said she was completely made up under that face sock, which seemed to take a lot of effort to no avail.

It turned out not to be her favorite move.

‘I fought it. I was like, I don’t know how I could wear the mask. Why would I want to cover my face?’ she told Vogue this year.

‘But Demna’ [Gvasalia, Balenciaga’s creative director] and the team said, “This is a costume gala. This isn’t a Vanity Fair party where everyone looks pretty. There’s a theme and you have to wear the mask. That’s the look.”

2021 – BALENCIAGA