Messina is set to launch a new LIMITED EDITION honey joy cookie pie inspired by primary school fêtes

Australia’s best gelataria Gelato Messina will launch a giant, limited-edition deep dish Honey Joy Cookie Pie for $28.

From Monday 1 August, customers can pre-order the sweet treat with a base of chocolate biscuits, creamy vanilla custard and golden brown honey candies.

The cookie pie takes about 25 minutes to bake and can serve up to six people.

The cookie pie is a humble throwback to an elementary school party and was created to evoke childhood nostalgia.

Customers are encouraged to sign up for an email reminder to be the first to know when the delicious treat will be available in stores.

The Honey Joy Cookie Pies will are sold in Messina stores in New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland and the ACT.

The dish is best served warm from the oven with a scoop of vanilla gelato, and is also known as the ‘dessert of champions’.

Customers can choose their preferred pick-up date and time between August 5 and 7.

Customers can also grab additional gelato tubs in addition to their pre-order.

The dessert also contains dairy, eggs, gluten, nuts and alcohol.

Honey Joy Cookie Pie Baking Instructions: Method: Bake for 20 – 25 minutes, remove from oven when top is golden brown and let rest 10 minutes (or until custard has set)

Cut a slice, put a scoop of gelato on it

Preheat the oven to 160C fan or 180C conventional If not baked immediately, keep frozen when picking up from the store. The cake can be stored in the freezer for a month. Once cooked, store in the refrigerator and eat within 3 days.

Thousands of people responded to the exciting news on Messina’s Instagram page, and hundreds responded to share how they “couldn’t wait” to get their hands on the delicious cookie cake.

“This is definitely the dream birthday cake,” one woman wrote.

“I need this in my life.”

“Definitely the perfect girls night in treat,” added a third.

Customers can stay informed about honey joy cookie pie information by joining the Messina mailing list or download the app.

