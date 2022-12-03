SportsSports Messi scores as genius unlocks Socceroos by Merry December 3, 2022 written by Merry December 3, 2022 Lionel Messi scores a stunning opening goal for Argentina, unlocking Australia’s defence. You Might Be Interested In In history-making, the Socceroos took a secret note from Christian Eriksen of Denmark. World Cup win Graham Arnold, Socceroos boss, has drawn comparisons to Ted Lasso for his character trait. Messi keeps Argentina’s World Cup hopes alive thanks to a stunning strike geniusMessiscoresSocceroosunlocks Share 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestTumblrVKRedditEmail previous post JANA HOCKING: I know Pete Davidson’s secret weapon for attracting Hollywood beauties next post Naomi Campbell looks effortlessly chic in a plunging grey suit You may also like Paratici could seal an absolute steal in Spurs... Browns’ Deshaun Watson made ‘progress’ in mandatory treatment... US intelligence expects slower pace of Ukraine war... Double bogey ruins Scott’s hopes Kerr and Green lead New Zealand to series... CFB Twitter Debates College Football Playoff Field After... St George Dragons great Matt Cooper reveals why... US Navy says trawler carrying arms haul was... Hovland takes control of Hero World Challenge, Scheffler... Smith stuns with screamer at slip