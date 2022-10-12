Messi and Neymar joining Call of Duty to follow other sport video game crossovers

Lionel Messi and Neymar will become the latest sports icons to enter the world of video games.

The Paris Saint-Germain pair are lining up to join Paul Pogba in the upcoming release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Getty Messi and Neymar will soon be flaunting a meaning other than the words marksmanship

epic games Neymar trades Fortnite for Call of Duty

The soccer trio has been revealed as new operators for the next installment of the first-person shooter, as reported by the sun.

If the rumors are true, Messi, Neymar and Pogba will all arrive as character players, each with their own unique abilities.

For Messi and Pogba, this is the first time the duo has been immortalized in the video game world outside of football franchises such as FIFA.

However, Neymar is no stranger to digital crossovers.

Previously, the Brazilian superstar got his own playable skin in Fortnite.

But it’s another example of an ongoing mix of sports with the world of video games that is highlighted most by some of these recent cameos…

FIFA

Anthony Joshua is an avid FIFA player, who once trolled Jesse Lingard after using Liverpool to beat the Nottingham Forest star in FIFA 21.

It was in that match where AJ made a cameo appearance alongside seven-time F1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton and NBA star Joel Embiid in Volta mode.

“I played FIFA until it affected boxing,” Joshua once told The Sun.

“I had to stop playing because it affected my sleep and recovery. I could stay up until 5am to play it, get up at 7am and train. It was that crazy, it wasn’t healthy.”

EA AJ has made several video game tapes outside of boxing

Infinite Department Hamilton also starred as an engineer in Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare

UFC 4

Not content with appearing on FIFA, Joshua also enjoyed the chance to join the likes of Bruce Lee and Mike Tyson on the UFC roster.

“Fighting is what I’m committed to. No matter the podium or the opponent, I will always support myself,” said Joshua.

“My character in UFC 4 will be no different. I look forward to picking up the controller and dominating UFC 4.”

Fans may never get the chance to see Joshua face Tyson Fury in the ring, but they can go head-to-head in the Octagon.

“I have a lot of respect for the UFC fighters, but I am the greatest fighter in the world,” Fury added.

“It’s going to be exciting to see players use my boxing skills to outdo the most talented MMA fighters in UFC 4.”

EA Joshua can kick balls or kick heads at FIFA or UFC

EA Fury didn’t give his British rival the chance to rule the Octagon without him

Fortnite

Harry Kane admitted that a Fortnite craze hit the England side during the 2018 World Cup, but it took another three years for the striker himself to come into play.

The Tottenham hero followed Neymar as he got a playable skin in the battle-royal smash alongside Marco Reus ahead of Euro 2020.

In addition to the football trio, Fortnite has also ushered in a wave of other sports stars, including LeBron James.

WWE pair John Cena and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson are also involved, while NFL ace Patrick Mahomes also has his own skin.

epic games Dele Alli may have been the bigger Fortnite fan, but it was Kane who joined Reus in the game

epic games Cena was equipped with the Five Digit Slapper Harvesting Tool and the U Can’t C Me Emote

Mortal Kombat

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion and former UFC star Ronda Rousey is a gaming enthusiast and regularly plays World of Warcraft.

The 35-year-old admitted that Hollywood actor Vin Diesel was the one who showed her the tricks of the trade while filming for Furious 7.

She said digital spy: “I told Vin Diesel’s sister that I started playing WoW and she said, ‘No way, Vin is going to love you. He plays WoW forever.’”

“So we were supposed to meet after filming to play WoW and he showed me the light. He said, ‘Oh dear, dear angel, let me show you how to move the mouse.’”

Despite this, it’s actually like the voice of Sonya Blade in Mortal Kombat 11 where Rousey has left a permanent mark on gaming.

Warner Bros. Rousey swapped armbars for fatalities

WWE

Iron Mike Tyson is in WWE’s Hall of Fame after his storied run with Vince McMahon’s company in the late 1990s.

Their decision to make him argue with Stone Cold Steve Austin, the biggest box office attraction in wrestling history, was the magic that led to WWE beating WCW in the ratings war.

In fact, fans had the chance to play out the rivalry for themselves in WWE ’13 when that game was released in 2012.

Speaking of WWE greats, the Undertaker has been eager to take advantage of one of the greatest wrestling characters ever since his retirement.

And the Deadman was one of the superstars who took part in the quirky Battle Royale Fall Guys ahead of Summerslam 2022.

Yuke’s Iron Mike Renewed His War With Stone Cold Steve Austin On WWE 13

epic games Asuka, Xavier Woods and The Undertaker all became skins in Fall Guys

Ronaldo & Hugo: superstar skaters

In 2015, the Portuguese icon plunged into the world of mobile gaming and joined Hugo de Troll.

It was an ‘endless runner’ game, but honestly it wasn’t a runaway success…

MobyGames Use CR7’s impressive physique to run endlessly in the game