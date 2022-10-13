Meryl Streep to become a grandma again! Her daughter Grace Gummer is ‘pregnant with first child’
Meryl Streep’s daughter Grace Gummer and producer Mark Ronson are expecting their first child within months.
Months after celebrating their first wedding anniversary in August, the 36-year-old actress confirmed the exciting news when she showed off her growing baby bump in a red-figure dress at W Magazine’s 50th anniversary party in New York on Tuesday.
The pair are ‘excited’ about the star’s pregnancy and that Ronson ‘always wanted to be a father’, an insider told Page six.
Growing family: Meryl Streep’s daughter Grace Gummer and producer Mark Ronson are expecting their first child in a few months; seen on tuesday
This is because Streep’s oldest daughter, Mamie Gummer, welcomed a baby boy in February 2019.
In August, Ronson paid a heartfelt tribute to his wife, who he said was “someone who spews signature nonsense.”
“When people told me that their husbands were their best friend, I thought they were spewing typical nonsense or that they were a freak love affair,” he admitted as he enjoyed a tropical getaway on their birthday.