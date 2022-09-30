Meryl Streep joins lookalike daughter Grace Gummer and son-in-law Mark Ronson at Albie Awards in NY

It was a family affair for Meryl Streep on Thursday, who stepped out at an awards ceremony in New York with her lookalike daughter Grace Gummer and son-in-law Mark Ronson.

The Hollywood icon, 73, cut a stylish figure in a pantsuit as she stepped outside the Clooney Foundation For Justice Inaugural Albie Awards at the New York Public Library.

She lovingly held the hand of her daughter, 36, who was stunned in a flowing cream dress.

Family affair:

Meryl, known for films such as The Devil Wears Prada and Death Becomes Her, wore loose pants and a blouse.

She wore gold jewelry and carried her blond locks out and around her face.

Grace, who has followed in her mother’s footsteps, was stunned in a cream dress with a cutout at the bust.

Stunning:

Grace paired the look with a cream handbag and black heels, and wore chandelier earrings.

DJ Mark, 47, looked smart in a black tuxedo and bow tie.

In August, the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary and Mark said falling in love with Grace “made him someone to spout signature nonsense.”

“When people told me that their husbands were their best friend, I thought they were spewing typical nonsense or that they were an outrageous anomaly of love,” he captioned a series of dreamy photos of them cuddling at sunset.

Ronson continued, “Or maybe I just married the most incredible human being there is. Happy birthday to my love, you made me happy beyond my wildest ️.’

Meanwhile, other famous attendees at George Clooney and his wife Amal’s event included Drew Barrymore and John Krasinski.

United front:

Rub shoulders:

The event was held in honor of those who dedicate their lives to justice.

George told Access Hollywood on the red carpet, “This event is just very much planned overall. There is a lot of work to get people here. We had to write ambassadors to get people out, to get people visas to get in here, so it’s been a long process to get everyone here.”

The couple also wrote on the Clooney Foundation for Justice website about their cause: ‘We believe justice should be served – it doesn’t just happen.’

“So when journalists are locked up for doing their job, we try to get them out of prison. When young girls are denied the right to study, work or marry whenever they want, we help them defend their rights through the courts. If minorities are the target of genocide, we help to initiate trials against the perpetrators.’

“The Albie Awards add a new dimension to our work at CFJ: they are a way of shining a protective light on the many courageous individuals who, at great personal risk, have devoted their lives to justice.”