Merriwa crash kills 10-year-old boy, hospitalizes 15-year-old girl

A 10-year-old boy has been killed and a 15-year-old girl is fighting for her life in hospital after a horrific car crash.

The vehicle veered off the road and hit a tree before rolling several times on Flaggs Road at Merriwa, in the Hunter region of NSW, at 11 Saturday.

A couple of locals passing by managed to pull the teenage girl out of the wreckage and comfort the 46-year-old driver before the emergency services arrived.

Paramedics tried to treat the 10-year-old boy, but he died at the scene.

It marks the fourth death in the state over the long weekend after three people were killed within 45 minutes of each other on Friday night.

The 15-year-old girl was taken by ambulance to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle in a stable condition.

The driver was flown by Westpac Rescue Helicopter to the same hospital with multiple injuries and in a critical condition.

Hunter Valley Police are investigating the crash and have appealed for anyone with dash cam footage to come forward.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

The crash happened after an 80-year-old man died after he was hit by a car on Sunflower Drive at Claremont Meadows, western Sydney, at 6.15pm on Friday.

The 24-year-old driver was taken to Nepean Hospital for mandatory testing.

An 88-year-old woman then died after she was hit by a Mitsubishi ute on the Barton Highway at Murrumbateman, Southern Tablelands of NSW, at 6.30pm.

The 25-year-old driver underwent mandatory testing.

A 32-year-old man died after he was hit by a Mazda on Castleraegh Road in Penrith, western Sydney, at

The 43-year-old driver was taken to hospital for a mandatory examination.

Traffic and Highway Patrol Commander Acting Assistant Commissioner Trent King urged motorists to take care on the roads.

“Long weekends are a time for families and friends to spend together, not to be told their loved one has been killed in an incident on our roads,” he said.

‘I implore both road users and pedestrians to pay attention, be aware and always be aware of your surroundings.

‘The forecasted weather for the weekend calls for extra caution, so please drive carefully for the sake of all road users’.