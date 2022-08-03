Merrifield moves to Blue Jays from Royals. meaning the two-time All Star must get vaccinated to play

Second baseman Whitt Merrifield was one of 10 Kansas City Royals players who were unable to travel to Toronto earlier this year for a four-game series against the Blue Jay because they were not vaccinated.

Merrifield’s comments in the press attracted a lot of attention at the time after he told reporters.

“The vaccine, what it’s supposed to do, doesn’t do it. If it did what it was supposed to do and stop the spread of COVID (then) I’d be a little more willing to take it, but it doesn’t.” said Merrifield.

“Something happens and I happen to be on a team that has the chance to play in Canada in the postseason, maybe that will change.”

Turns out Merrifield now has no choice but to get stabbed after being traded to the Blue Jays for minor league prospects Samad Taylor and Max Castillo.

Canada requires anyone traveling to the country to be fully vaccinated for at least 14 days before they can be admitted.

Whitt Merrifield is greeted by teammates on his return to the dugout after scoring vs. Houston

In addition to walking to the nearest vaccination center, Merrifield has also backtracked on his previous comments about the vaccine.

“I’m sorry I misworded the point I was trying to make,” Merrifield said. “It’s an uncomfortable topic and I started to wander and try to make a point about my passion for winning that was irrelevant to the topic being discussed. I’m really sorry about that.’

“Unfortunately, I didn’t really realize what I was saying,” Merrifield said. “It took me reading it to understand how it could come across.

“I’ve wanted to play in the playoffs since I wore cleats and that feeling is strong. The vaccine thing… people have very strong feelings about it and I feel the way I feel about it.”

People have strong feelings indeed, as large swaths of Royals fans were reportedly angry after being made to feel that Merrifield was suggesting that he change his vaccination stance if he was traded to a contender… which the Royals are currently not.

With a terrible record of 41-62 putting Kansas City currently fourth in the American League Central, the only battle the Royals will face is to stay out of last place in the division.

Whit Merrifield hits two run single in fifth inning of game at Yankee Stadium

Toronto, on the other hand, currently holds a 57-45 record and has a 3-game lead in the American League Wild Card race.

Merrifield currently bats .240 with 36 RBI and 14 stolen bases in the season.

You can safely say ‘Merrifield, what he should be doing, he’s not doing’, otherwise he might not have been traded to the organization where he has spent his entire career thus far.