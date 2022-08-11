Merrick Garland’s Statement on the FBI Search in Trump’s House: Full Transcript

Faithful observance of the rule of law is the basic principle of the Ministry of Justice and of our democracy. Upholding the rule of law means applying the law evenly, without fear or favour. Under my supervision, that is exactly what the Department of Justice does. All Americans have the right to an impartial application of the law, to a fair trial of the law, and to the presumption of innocence.

Much of our work is necessarily carried out outside the public eye. We do this to protect the constitutional rights of all Americans and to protect the integrity of our investigations. Federal law, long-standing department rules, and our ethical obligations prevent me from providing more details on the basis of the search at this time.

However, there are certain points that I want to let you know.

First, I personally approved the decision to request a search warrant in this case.

Second, the department does not take such a decision lightly. Whenever possible, it is standard practice to seek less intrusive resources as an alternative to a search and to limit any search that is performed.