Merrick Garland’s Statement on the FBI Search in Trump’s House: Full Transcript
Good afternoon.
Since becoming Attorney General, I have made it clear that the Justice Department will speak through his court records and his work.
The Justice Department just filed a motion in the Southern District of Florida to rescind a search warrant and title deed related to a court-approved search the FBI conducted earlier this week.
That search was a Florida property that belonged to the former president. The department made no public statements on the day of the search. The former president publicly confirmed the search that evening, which he does well. Copies of both the FBI warrant and title deed were provided on the day of the search to counsel for the former president, who was on site during the search.
The search warrant was approved by a federal court after the required determination of probable cause. The title deed is a document that, by federal law, law enforcement officers must leave with the owner of the property. The department has filed the motion to release the warrant and receipt in light of the public confirmation of the former president’s search, the surrounding circumstances and the significant public interest in this matter.
Faithful observance of the rule of law is the basic principle of the Ministry of Justice and of our democracy. Upholding the rule of law means applying the law evenly, without fear or favour. Under my supervision, that is exactly what the Department of Justice does. All Americans have the right to an impartial application of the law, to a fair trial of the law, and to the presumption of innocence.
Much of our work is necessarily carried out outside the public eye. We do this to protect the constitutional rights of all Americans and to protect the integrity of our investigations. Federal law, long-standing department rules, and our ethical obligations prevent me from providing more details on the basis of the search at this time.
However, there are certain points that I want to let you know.
First, I personally approved the decision to request a search warrant in this case.
Second, the department does not take such a decision lightly. Whenever possible, it is standard practice to seek less intrusive resources as an alternative to a search and to limit any search that is performed.
Third, I want to address recent baseless attacks on the professionalism of FBI and Justice Department agents and prosecutors. I will not stand by when their integrity is unjustly attacked. The men and women of the FBI and the Department of Justice are dedicated, patriotic officials. Every day they protect the American people from violent crime, terrorism and other threats to their security, while protecting our civil rights. They do this at great personal sacrifice and risk to themselves. I am honored to work with them.
This is all I can say now. More information will be made available in the right way and at the right time. Thank you.
Thank you all for your questions. But like I said, this is all I can say at this point.