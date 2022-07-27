Merrick Garland does NOT rule out prosecuting Trump for January 6

Attorney General Merrick Garland did not rule out the prosecution of former President Donald Trump for his role on Jan. 6 in a new interview with NBC’s Lester Holt.

“We intend to hold everyone, anyone criminally responsible for the events surrounding January 6, accountable for any attempt to disrupt the lawful transfer of power from one government to another,” Garland said. ‘That is what we do.’

In a clip previewing the interview, which airs Tuesday night on NBC’s Nightly News, Holt Garland pointed out that prosecuting a former president or a potential presidential candidate could “arguably tear the country apart.”

Holt asked Garland how much he had factored that into his decision to sue.

“Do you have to think of such things?” asked the NBC Nightly News anchor.

In his response, Garland spoke in vague terms.

“Look, we pursue justice without fear or favor,” he said.

Holt asked whether Trump launching a presidential bid in 2024 would complicate matters.

“We don’t pay attention to any other issues related to that,” Garland said, insisting that the Justice Department sue Trump as if he were someone else.

“I say again that we will hold accountable anyone criminally responsible for attempts to disrupt the transfer — legitimate, lawful transfer of power from one government to another,” Garland added.

The Justice Department’s investigation into Jan. 6 is underway, with former chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence Marc Short caught by ABC News leaving DC District Court on Friday.

Sources told the network that Short was appearing before a grand jury under subpoena.

The DOJ investigation is separate from the work of the House selection committee on Jan. 6.

But the committee’s top Republican, Rep. Liz Cheney, said earlier this month that the congressional panel can make criminal references to federal prosecutors.

She said: ‘We will make a decision as a committee.’

“The Justice Department doesn’t have to wait for the commission to make a criminal referral, and there could be more than one criminal referral,” Cheney said on ABC’s This Week.