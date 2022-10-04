Mermaids trustee steps down after speaking at event hosted by paedophile-supporting organisation

An administrator for transgender children’s charity Mermaids sensationally resigned last night after it emerged he had spoken at an ‘academic’ conference organized by an organization promoting services to pedophiles.

Dr. Jacob Breslow, then a PhD student in gender studies at the London School of Economics, presented his research at an event in Baltimore for the US-based B4U-ACT in 2011.

B4U-ACT lists its aims as supporting and promoting ‘a science-based understanding of people in our communities with an appeal to children or young people’ on its own website.

Dr. Breslow’s presentation, titled Sexual Alignment: Citiquing Sexual Orientation, The Pedophile, and the DSM V, appears to critique society’s understanding of pedophiles.

The research, excerpts of which still appear online, promises “major revisions to how pedophilia is defined, diagnosed and understood” and says it will approach the subject through “queer and feminist lenses”.

His presentation also partly takes on the controversial phrase ‘less attracted people’, which is used by some people instead of pedophile.

Sir. Breslow has been approached for comment by MailOnline.

B4U-ACT describes itself as a group with a ‘unique collaborative effort between disadvantaged individuals and mental health professionals to promote communication and understanding between the two groups’.

It hosted a ‘scientific symposium’ in Maryland in August 2011 with concerns about how pedophilia was being treated by US academic journals at the time.

The times yesterday reported Dr. Breslow, who works for LSE’s Department of Gender Studies, was made Administrator of Mermaids in July 2022.

The transgender charity, which has been mired in controversy in recent months and was criticized by Harry Potter author JK Rowling, told the newspaper it was unaware of his appearance at the 2011 conference.

Prince Harry and Meghan supported Mermaids in 2019 by inviting them to attend a round table organized by the Royal Foundation, which also issued a statement of support

Mermaids has also received around £500,000 in National Lottery funding and more than £20,000 in government grants over the years, including being hired by the Department for Education to provide ‘gender identity’ education in schools.

In 2020, it emerged that charity staff had carried out training in 40 schools across the UK, using a graph to explain the ‘gender spectrum’, showing a Barbie on one side and a GI Joe on the other, and different options between. .

Mermaids came under scrutiny from regulators last week after they were accused of giving teenage girls breast-flattening devices against their parents’ wishes.

The Charity Commission has confirmed it is “assessing” safeguarding concerns raised about mermaids after an investigation also led to claims they were giving medical advice on puberty blockers without the appropriate training.

Mermaids are embroiled in a legal battle after the group launched an appeal against the Charity Commission’s decision to grant LGB Alliance legal status last year (stock image)

The charity is led by Susie Green, a consultant who has been chief executive since 2016 and took her own child to Thailand at the age of 16 for genital surgery, as the minimum age in the UK is 18

It comes as Harry Potter author JK Rowling hit out at celebrities and organizations that had publicly supported the charity without doing their “due diligence”, as other critics called for an official investigation into their practices.

In 2019, Prince Harry met with Mermaids CEO Susie Green to discuss highlighting their ‘important’ work after the Royal Foundation invited them to join its efforts to tackle mental health issues.

At the time, Green labeled the support of the Duke of Sussex as ‘hugely beneficial’.

The Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex also called Mermaids an ‘important organisation’.

In June 2020, the charity published a blog post praising the support of Harry Potter star Emma Watson after the actress publicly tweeted that she was donating money to mermaids.