Mermaids closes its helpline and webchat service saying it has received ‘intolerable abuse’

Transgender charity Mermaids today closed its helpline and web chat service, saying it has received ‘unacceptable abuse’.

It comes after an administrator resigned over revelations he spoke at an ‘academic’ conference hosted by an organization promoting services to pedophiles.

JK Rowling then challenged transgender TV presenter India Willoughby to sue her in a Twitter spat after she blasted celebrities for supporting Mermaids.

Now the charity has taken to its social media page to announce the decision to close its helpline and web chat to ‘protect our dedicated staff and volunteer team’.

The post read: ‘Due to unacceptable abuse we have taken the decision to close the helpline and web chat services for the remainder of today and tomorrow.

‘Next week, to enable us to take all volunteers off duty, we will be reducing the hours to just 9am to 6pm.

‘We do not take this decision lightly, but our duty of care to staff and volunteers necessitates a harm reduction approach to protect our dedicated staff and volunteer team.

‘We hope to be able to resume normal working hours as soon as possible.’

Ms Rowling previously took a thinly veiled swipe at Emma Watson and other celebrities who supported the charity after a trustee resigned in a pedophile row.

Mermaid’s trustee Dr. Jacob Breslow presented research at an event in Baltimore in 2011 which appeared to criticize society’s understanding of pedophiles, while the charity also recently came under fire amid allegations of providing breast-flattening devices to young girls against their parents’ wishes.

The Harry Potter author said the charity had achieved unprecedented influence in Britain with the help of “certain businesses and celebrities” who boosted them despite “red flags”.

But Ms Willougby slammed the author, tweeting: ‘Someone really needs to take legal action against JK Rowling.

‘This is off the scale. The GC tactic seems to be to drown the trans charity Mermaids in a tsunami of innuendo and lies – throw a load of mud, some of it will stick.’

Ms Rowling replied that she would be the first to sign a petition against her.

She replied: ‘India, I swear to God, if you want to start a petition for mermaids to take me to court, the first signature will be mine.’

Celebrities who have publicly endorsed mermaids include the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry Potter star Emma Watson and Jameela Jamil.

The Twitter spat comes after a series of tweets on Tuesday evening, in which Ms Rowling wrote: ‘We have now learned that Mermaids has appointed a pedophilia apologist as a Trustee and that their online moderator encouraged children to access a platform that is notorious for sexual exploitation. This is a charity that has achieved unprecedented influence in the UK.

‘They couldn’t have achieved it without money and public support from certain companies and celebrities who eagerly boosted them, even though the red flags have been there for years. Mermaids’ fingers were all over the Tavistock Gender Identity Clinic debacle.

Transgender charity Mermaids has been mired in controversy in recent months and has been criticized by JK Rowling

“They’ve been let into classrooms, trained police and had an unprecedented influence on health policy, despite not being a medical charity by their own admission. We’ve also found that they send breast-flattening devices to underage girls without parental consent 4/5

“So I don’t doubt there are some panicked phone calls to PR people by certain companies and celebrities right now, but as they remain completely insulated from the serious harm they’ve enabled, my sympathy can be measured in gnats” thimble. 5/X’

Her comments came after Dr. Jacob Breslow sensationally resigned on Monday night.

Dr. Jacob Breslow, then a PhD student in gender studies at the London School of Economics, presented his research at an event in Baltimore for the US-based B4U-ACT in 2011.

B4U-ACT lists its aims as supporting and promoting ‘a science-based understanding of people in our communities with an appeal to children or young people’ on its own website.

Emma Watson tweeted in 2020 that she had donated to mermaids and encouraged others to do the same

JK Rowling hit out at celebrities who ‘zealously boosted’ the charity which has been hit by controversy

Dr. Breslow’s presentation, titled Sexual Alignment: Citiquing Sexual Orientation, The Pedophile, and the DSM V, appears to critique society’s understanding of pedophiles.

The research promises ‘major revisions to how pedophilia is defined, diagnosed and understood’ and says it will approach the subject through ‘queer and feminist lenses’.

His presentation also partly takes on the controversial phrase ‘less attracted people’, which is used by some people instead of pedophile.

B4U-ACT describes itself as a group with a ‘unique collaborative effort between disadvantaged individuals and mental health professionals to promote communication and understanding between the two groups’.

Breslow’s research paper promises “major revisions to how pedophilia is defined, diagnosed and understood” and says it will approach the subject through “queer and feminist lenses”

JK Rowling called out previous celebrities who had supported the charity without doing ‘due diligence’

It hosted a ‘scientific symposium’ in Maryland in August 2011 with concerns about how pedophilia was being treated by US academic journals at the time.

The times yesterday reported Dr. Breslow, who works for LSE’s Department of Gender Studies, was made Administrator of Mermaids in July 2022.

The transgender charity, which has been mired in controversy in recent months and has been criticized by Harry Potter author JK Rowling, told the paper it was unaware of his appearance at the 2011 conference.

Mermaids came under scrutiny from regulators last week after they were accused of giving teenage girls breast-flattening devices against their parents’ wishes.

The Charity Commission has confirmed it is “assessing” safeguarding concerns raised about mermaids after an investigation also led to claims they were giving medical advice on puberty blockers without the appropriate training.

Mermaids staff reportedly offered to send a bra to a girl they believed to be just 14 after being told she was banned from wearing one by her mother.

According to the survey from Daily Telegraphthe charity has offered sanitary napkins to children as young as 13, despite their parents saying they oppose the practice.

JK Rowling previously criticized celebrities and organizations that had publicly supported the charity without doing their ‘due diligence’, as other critics called for an official investigation into their practices.