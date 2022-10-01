Mermaids ‘advises 16-year-olds on how to change their names without parents’ knowledge’ 

An undercover transgender children’s charity is reportedly giving advice to 16-year-olds on how to change their names without their parents’ knowledge.

The Charity Commission has confirmed it is “assessing” concerns raised about mermaids after they were accused of giving teenage girls breast-flattening devices against their parents’ wishes.

It has now emerged that the group has partnered with Latham & Watkins LLP, the world’s second largest law firm, to offer advice to 16-year-olds and 17-year-olds on how to legally change their name.

The telegraph reported that an online clinic operates quarterly where teens can “participate on their own” and attorneys “answer your questions.” The last clinic was on September 5.

An ad reads: ‘You can also change the title to “Miss”, “Mr” and “Mx” for example. This will allow you to have all your or your child’s documents such as passport, bank account, medical records changed to the new name.’

It comes as Harry Potter author JK Rowling hit out at celebrities and organizations that had publicly supported the charity without doing their “due diligence”, as other critics called for an official investigation into their practices.

Celebrities who have publicly endorsed mermaids include the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry Potter star Emma Watson and Jameela Jamil.

Mermaids staff offered to send a bra to a girl they believed to be only 14 after being told she was forbidden to use one by her mother.

According to the survey from Daily Telegraphthe charity has offered sanitary napkins to children as young as 13, despite their parents saying they oppose the practice.

The newspaper also said the charity’s online help center tells children who present themselves as young as 13 and 14 that hormone-blocking drugs are safe and ‘totally reversible’ – a claim dismissed by experts as there is little evidence of long-term the effect of the strong drugs.

Mermaids, a taxpayer-funded group which supports transgender children and their families, runs training for schools and some NHS trusts, many of which are facing calls to cut ties with the organisation.

Breast binding, also known as breast binding, is the act of flattening the breasts using constricting materials. The term also refers to the material used in this Act.

The ultra-tight garments can cause ‘terrible’ health problems, including breathing and breastfeeding difficulties, chronic back pain and broken ribs, increasing the chance of a punctured lung.

Meanwhile, the NHS acknowledges a lack of research into the long-term effects of puberty blockers, saying it is not known whether they ‘affect the development of the teenage brain or children’s bones’.

Campaigners called on regulators to step in and launch an investigation into what they called ‘safeguarding red flags’.

A Charity Commission spokesman said: “In general, allegations involving vulnerable young people are of a serious nature and our guidance is clear – safeguarding should be a core priority for all charities and administrators.”

“We are aware of concerns about Mermaids’ services and are assessing the information to determine whether or not this is a matter for the Commission.”

On its website, the regulator says it identifies and assesses risk by focusing on “the type and level of harm that could occur if the risk materialises”.

Mermaids staff offered to send a bra to a girl they thought was just 14 after being told she was banned from wearing one by her mother (stock image above)

It adds: “This includes taking into account the size, profile and activities of the charity concerned.”

Children’s author JK Rowling spoke about the controversy, arguing that celebrities and organizations that had supported mermaids should now reflect on that support.

Journalist Sonia Sodha said there were ‘many people in the NHS and the Government who should be deeply ashamed’ of their role in promoting or collaborating with mermaids.

Rowling replied: ‘Not to mention companies and celebrities who have cheered on mermaids without doing the slightest bit of due diligence.’

In 2019, Prince Harry met with Mermaids CEO Susie Green to discuss highlighting their ‘important’ work after the Royal Foundation invited them to join its efforts to tackle mental health issues.

At the time, Green labeled the support of the Duke of Sussex as ‘hugely beneficial’.

The Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex also called Mermaids an ‘important organisation’.