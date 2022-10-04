Merkel wins UN refugee agency award over welcome of Syrians

GENVE (AP) — The UN refugee agency said on Tuesday it is awarding its highest award to former German Chancellor Angela Merkel for her efforts to welcome more than 1 million refugees — mostly from Syria — to Germany, despite some criticism at home and abroad. abroad.

Matthew Saltmarsh, spokesman for the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, said Merkel had been selected as the latest recipient of the Nansen Prize, which is presented annually by the Geneva-based UN agency.

“Under the leadership of the then Chancellor Merkel, Germany welcomed more than 1.2 million refugees and asylum seekers in 2015 and 2016, which, as you will recall, was the height of the conflict in Syria, and there was deadly violence in other parts of the country. the world,” Saltmarsh told reporters. “Dr. Merkel helped bring awareness to the plight of refugees worldwide.”

Merkel’s decision to let in so many migrants boosted the far-right Alternative für Deutschland party and resulted in protests from a vociferous minority. She was also criticized by some governments for being too friendly to refugees, when some partner countries of the European Union closed their borders to refugees and asylum seekers.

The prize includes a prize of $150,000. Merkel is expected to travel to Geneva next Monday to receive the award, Saltmarsh said. Four regional winners were also announced.

The UNHCR Nansen Refugee Award honors individuals, groups or organizations that go “above and beyond their duty” to protect refugees, other displaced persons and stateless persons, the agency says.

More than 60 laureates have received the award since its creation in 1954 in honor of Fridtjof Nansen, a Norwegian scientist, explorer and diplomat who was the first Commissioner for Refugees in the League of Nations – the precursor to the United Nations

The 2021 recipient was the Jeel Albena Association for Humanitarian Development in Yemen, for its support of displaced Yemenis.

