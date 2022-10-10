Merkel praises others as she accepts UN refugee agency award

GENVE (AP) — Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday received the United Nations Refugee Agency’s highest award and credited the people behind hosting more than 1 million refugees, mostly from Syria, after they closed the doors in 2015 and 2016. of Germany opened for them.

Merkel said she would donate the $150,000 prize for the UNHCR’s Nansen Refugee Award to four other regional laureates who were also recognized at a ceremony in Geneva.

Filippo Grandi, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, welcomed Merkel and presented her with the award for “her leadership, her courage, her compassion, her positive, principled influence in Europe and in the world.”

Merkel, who has not made much public appearance since her departure in December, praised others for the reception she led at a time when many Syrians were fleeing a deep-rooted conflict at home — one that continues today.

“From my point of view, this honor that I receive here today goes above all to the countless people who worked then and to whom we have to thank for dealing with the situation,” she said.

She also praised Turkey, Syria’s northern neighbor, for taking in 3.8 million refugees, and noted the sheer numbers of Syrian refugees taken in by Lebanon and Jordan relative to their populations.

“For Germany, the situation was challenging then, but we know that other countries faced even bigger tasks,” Merkel said.

The UNHCR Nansen Refugee Award honors individuals, groups or organizations that go “above and beyond the call of duty” to protect refugees and other displaced persons and stateless persons.

More than 60 laureates have received the award since its creation in 1954 in honor of Fridtjof Nansen, a Norwegian scientist, explorer and diplomat who was the first Commissioner for Refugees in the League of Nations – the precursor to the United Nations.

Past laureates include US Senator Edward Kennedy, opera star Luciano Pavarotti and the humanitarian organization Doctors Without Borders.

