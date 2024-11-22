Merivale billionaire Justin Hemmes, 52, is expecting his first baby with girlfriend Madeline Holtznagel, 27 – after having two children with his ex-partner

It has been revealed that Justin Hemmes will be a father again as he is expecting a child with his girlfriend Madeline Holtznagel.

The Merivale billionaire, 52, and his girlfriend, 27, are in the early stages of pregnancy and have already told family and friends the joyful news of their baby.

Justin already shares two daughters, Alexa, six, and Saachi, five, with his former model Kate Fowler, sister of Georgia Fowler, while it will be Madeline’s first child.

Sources close to the couple confirmed the exciting news with Daily Mail Australia, and are said to be “delighted” for the growing family.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Justin and Madeline’s representatives for comment.

Madeline is the younger sister of Australian model Simone Holtznagel, who welcomed her first child, a daughter named Gia, in March with her now ex-boyfriend Jono Castano.

In his first sighting since the news broke, hotelier Justin appeared to be in good spirits when he was spotted taking a bike ride in Sydney on Friday morning.

The businessman flashed a smile as he cycled through the suburbs, cutting an elegant figure in a white shirt and cream linen trousers.

He stayed comfortable in a pair of gray trainers and put safety first as he sported a black helmet during his relaxing bike ride in the sunshine.

Justin and Madeline quietly began seeing each other in 2019, a year after he debuted on the Financial Review Rich List with an estimated net worth of $951 million, which has since increased to $1.39 billion.

Justin is considered Australia’s hospitality king with more than 80 venues and billions in assets with names like Ivy, Queen Chow, hemmesphere and Establishment under his purview as CEO of Merivale.

Although they generally keep their romance a secret, the couple is often seen disembarking from their seaplane after their luxurious family vacation with their two daughters.

In August, Madeline also made a rare public post about Justin when she took to Instagram to share a post celebrating his 52nd birthday.

She shared a series of romantic snaps of them on her Instagram page and gushed about her partner with a sweet caption.

In one adorable photo, Madeline flashed a big smile as she sat on Justin’s lap as he looked at her lovingly.

In his first sighting since the news broke, hotelier Justin appeared to be in good spirits when he was spotted taking a bike ride in Sydney on Friday morning.

Another romantic image showed the couple hugging while relaxing on a yacht.

Madeline wasn’t afraid to show off the couple’s playful side and shared a third photo that showed the pair performing for the camera in tennis gear.

“Happy birthday my love,” she wrote in a caption along with a rose emoji.

Earlier this year, Madeleine celebrated her 27th birthday party with a lavish bash at Justin’s sprawling Vaucluse estate.

After the festivities, Madeline revealed on Instagram that her doting partner had also bought her two llamas as a token of his love.

The couple has gone from strength to strength since going public in 2019 and even sparked engagement rumors last June.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Madeline was wearing a ring on her ring finger as they asked if Justin had popped the question.

One image showed her wearing the jewelry while hugging Justin as they enjoyed a bowl of Udon noodles together at a restaurant in Japan.

But the bling appeared to be a turquoise dress ring, and another photo showed her wearing a different ring on the same finger while posing for a selfie.