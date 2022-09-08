Meriton founder Harry Triguboff blasts Sydney’s ‘problem’ with apartments as he develops Queensland

<!–

One of Australia’s richest men has joined a chorus of property developers and CEOs to combat Sydney’s ‘big problem’ with how difficult it has become to build in the port city.

Meriton Group founder Harry Triguboff spoke Wednesday about the development struggle in Sydney during the Australia-Israeli Chamber of Commerce luncheon.

Mr Triguboff said he had now set his sights on Queensland and stated that Sydney was ‘closed for business’.

Australian billionaire real estate developer, Harry Triguboff (pictured), claimed Sydney was ‘closed for business’ due to red tape and difficulties in getting approval for new construction

‘Currently you can’t build in the state of New South Wales. I promise you. If I can’t do it, nobody can,” said the billionaire property developer.

Mr Triguboff blamed his problems on bureaucracy and NSW councils being strict with approvals.

“If (guests) want buildings to proceed at the right pace, they have to approve real estate,” he said.

‘With the prices rising or rising as they are. I think people will go much faster.

“The way I’ve built so many apartments in Sydney for so many years is because sometimes you have good advice, sometimes you have a good planning boss.”

Mr Triguboff said many municipalities are bending to the whims and wishes of residents, who did not want condominiums taking up space in their neighborhoods.

But the developer insisted that building more apartment blocks was the only foreseeable ‘way out’ of the city’s housing problem.

It comes just weeks after he said drastic measures had to be taken to increase the number of approved units in Sydney.

Meriton Group is currently building around 2,000 apartments in Sydney each year, but Mr Triguboff said this number would drop dramatically as approvals slow down.

Meriton Group founder said local governments are bowing to pressure from residents who didn’t want to see giant condominiums in their neighborhood

The property magnate has now set his sights on his Queensland, where it was easier to get approval for new construction (photo, Meriton Suites in Surfers Paradise, Queensland)

He argued that the government should welcome foreign buyers and lower rates for apartments.

The property magnate predicts that only 4,500 units will be approved in Sydney by 2024.

By comparison, he said the “situation” in Queensland was “very good” as Sunshine state also faced similar rental issues.

Mr Triguboff claimed that getting approvals for new construction was easier as prices in Brisbane had remained relatively stable over the past ten years.

The billionaire’s opinion was shared over lunch by other property developers and business leaders.

Chief Executive Officer of Cbus Property, Adrian Pozzo, cited long wait times when planning and approving structures.

“You can submit these (developments) to municipalities and it normally takes two to three years (for approval),” he said.