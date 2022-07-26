Mercury Prize 2022 nominees: Harry Styles, Sam Fender and Joy Crookes to battle it out for gong

Harry Styles has been nominated for his first-ever Mercury Prize.

The former One Direction star’s third solo album, Harry’s House, has been nominated for the prestigious music award, making it in the top 10 Albums of the Year.

The 28-year-old hitmaker of As It Was will compete with the likes of Sam Fender’s Seventeen Going Under and Little Simz’ Some I Might Be Introvert to be the overall winner of the award.

Exciting announcement: Harry Styles (pictured) is nominated for his first-ever Mercury Prize

The Mercury Prize, formerly known as the Mercury Music Prize, is an annual music award given to the best album released in the UK by a British or Irish act.

The awards ceremony will take place on September 8 at London’s Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith.

Self Esteem, Joy Crookes, Fergus McCreadie, Gwenno, Jessie Buckley and Bernard Butler, Kojey Radical, Nova Twins, Wet Leg and Yard Act also made the shortlist.

The jury, made up of musicians Anna Calvi, Jamie Cullum and Loyle Carner, and chaired by Jeff Smith, Head of Music, 6 Music and Radio 2, noted: ‘Going to 12 albums this year was not easy simply because there are so many goods. many notable ones to choose from.

Competition: The hitmaker, 28, will compete with the likes of Sam Fender’s Seventeen Going Under to win the prize (Sam pictured)

“That proves that British and Irish music thrives during uncertain periods in history, with the albums chosen to span everything from imaginative pop to groundbreaking rap to Cornish-language folk rock.

“We believe that these 12 great albums each have something to say artistically and socially, all in their own unique, enriching way.

“Now comes the really hard part… picking just one overall winner.”

Well Done: Harry Styles Will Also Compete With Little Simz’ Sometimes I Can Be Introverted to Be the Overall Winner (Little Simz Pictured)

Stars: Gwenno (left) and Kojey Radical (right) are also nominated for the award and will be shortlisted on Tuesday

The 2022 Awards Show will feature live performances from many of the nominated artists and the evening will culminate in the announcement of the overall winner of the Mercury Prize 2022 with FREE NOW Album of the Year.

Mercury Prize 2022: Nominations The top 10 albums of the year: Fergus McCreadie – Forest land Gwenno – Tresor Harry Styles – Harry’s house Jessie Buckley and Bernard Butler – For all our days that tear the heart Joy Crookes – Skin Kojey Radical – Reason to laugh Little Sims – Sometimes I may be introverted Nova Twins – Supernova Sam Fender – Seventeen is going down Self confidence – Prioritize fun Wet leg – Wet leg Construction law – The overload

It comes after it was revealed last week that icon Harry will be the subject of a university module, after Texas State University confirmed students would be getting the subject in the spring of 2023.

The associate professor of digital history, Dr Louie Dean Valenica, shared the news on Twitter, joking, “This is what a tenure looks like.”

In the course, titled Harry Styles And The Cult Of Celebrity: Identity, The Internet And European Pop Culture, students study the hitmaker and its impact on the industry in relation to “questions about gender and sexuality.”

In his tweet, Dr. Louis shared an image of the course poster, along with an email from the Honors College confirming that the module would be available to students next year.

The module’s poster notes that it will focus “on British musician Harry Styles and popular European culture in order to understand the cultural and political development of the modern celebrity with regard to questions of gender and sexuality, race, class, nation and globalism, media, fashion, fan culture, internet culture and consumerism.’

The module counts towards Honors Studies, History (European or World) and International Studies at Texas State University.

Students taking European Studies, Popular Cultural Studies, Diversity Studies and Women’s and Gender Studies courses can also take the module.

dr. Valencia discussed his decision to propose the course: KXAN“The way I like to describe the class is that it’s really about the history of the past 12 years or so.

Hopeful: Jessie Buckley and Bernard Buckley who are also nominated posed together at the shortlisted event

Nominees: Self Esteem (left) and The Nova Twins (right) all looked in good spirits at the shortlisted event

Expected: The 2022 Awards Show will feature live performances from many of the nominated performers and the evening will culminate in the announcement of the overall winner (Harry is pictured)

Trio: Yard Act’s Jay Russell, Sam Shipstone and Ryan Needham also attended the shortlisted event together

“So it’s about Harry Styles like some lessons are about the Beatles. You could take such a course to learn more about ‘How were the 60s?’

It comes as Harry was recently compared to the late Queen star Freddie Mercury after his ‘enchanting’ string of appearances.

He has wowed audiences around the world with his Love On Tour show – with former One Direction bandmate Niall Horan among the faces in the crowd at his recent London show.

Some concertgoers compared him to music legend Freddie, who was known for his flamboyant performances before his tragic death in 1991.