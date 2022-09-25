Mercury is in Retrograde until Octoer 9 but you can improve your luck with these affordable charms

SHOPPING: The products in this Mail Best article have been independently selected by our shopping writers. If you make a purchase using links on this page, DailyMail.com will earn an affiliate commission.

If you’re noticing a few more obstacles in your way and life isn’t going quite as planned, it could be because Mercury is in retrograde from now until October 2nd.

The time period when Mercury appears to be retrograde can cause technology to go wrong, things to run on different times, and even higher levels of anxiety, as Mercury is responsible for the smooth operation of the nervous system.

But there are pieces of jewelry, candles and bath products designed to offset Mercury Retrograde and bring us back to center. A bonus is that the jewelry looks seriously cute and the candles smell so good you’ll want to burn them all year round to scent your home with uplifting and soothing aromas.

Since seven is a lucky number, here are seven of our favorite pieces to clean up the chaos left by Mercury’s movements.

Depicting the five fingers of The Divine’s open right hand and accented with the protective Evil Eve symbol, this will bring good luck and protect you from negative energy. The red string signifies the life force of blood, courage and strength. Plus, it looks super cute as part of a bracelet stack. Store

When you are trying to make progress in life, you cannot afford to let the negative energy of others hold you back. Therefore, powerful protective stones such as amethyst, black onyx, turquoise, tourmaline and pyrite are important tools to absorb inner negativity and protect you from the dark energy of others. Hold onto these gemstones for protection for both peace of mind and a secure spirit. They come in a gift box and a protective bag to make the experience extra special. Store

Karma & Luck’s stunning necklace is available for all zodiac signs. Taking place in Libra, while Mercury is in retrograde and one of the most affected of the sign, the pendant is here to bring all Libras a touch of independence and step aside from the constant search for justice and equality. It promises to help restore balance in all areas of life, you just need to be patient. Store

Herbal baths help us calm our anxiety, relax and release stress while revitalizing our energy and memory. This delicious blend is a delight for all the senses as it looks, smells and feels amazing on the skin. The blend of ultra epsom salt, Himalayan sea salt, organic pink roses, organic lemongrass, organic peppermint is natural and great for all skin types. Store

Stargaze with a necklace adapted to your zodiac sign. Each of the 12 zodiac signs has different constellations and you can wear yours close to your chest to protect yourself from harm. This necklace features a classic disc pendant on a delicate Italian Singapore chain from AMYO’s signature O Collection. Store

The special Libra candle comes in a beautiful box, making it a great gift for your Libra bestie. But there are 12 candles for every zodiac sign, and each one is equally amazing and intoxicatingly fragrant. Libra’s fragrance consists of lotus and soothing lavender drifting along a serene bank of bamboo and cedar. Store