Mercer reveals ambition to play for England and secure a World Cup spot sparked Gloucester move

After parading the red carpet in Paris with his Player of the Year award, Zach Mercer had one challenging message: Bring on the 2023 World Cup. The Leeds boy has become the star of the show in France, taking home trophies at black tie ceremonies across the country.

Mercer led Montpellier to their first Top 14 title in June and the club’s billionaire owner Mohed Altrad was done with his checkbook and the offer of a new contract. Instead, the number 8 has chosen to return home next year to pursue his dreams with Gloucester and England.

“I love Montpellier – the group, the staff, the place – but I have a burning ambition to run out at Twickenham,” said Mercer, who left Bath in 2020. ‘I’m also at a stage where I can take my wife home and settle down and enjoy being in England – and enjoy the new challenge ahead of me.

‘I am always looking for a new challenge. I could have stayed in Bath, but I’m in the Top 14 here and I’m going to the Premiership next year. I warned Eddie Jones before signing for Gloucester and I will be back to fight for a spot in the World Cup squad. He was happy about that. Whatever happens now, the ball is in his court.’

If Mercer wins a spot in England’s World Cup squad, the French will take note. Before heading to Monday night’s champagne after-party, superstar scrum half Antoine Dupont joked about the Englishman turning allegiance to France. Mercer’s career stalled after he was last capped in 2018, but four years later the former England Under-20 captain is living up to his potential.

“I know I made the right decision to come to Montpellier,” he said. “I was really out of my comfort zone. It was certainly a gamble, but it was time to go to Bath. I knew I had to get out. I was just waiting for Eddie and he didn’t come. My first cap in 2018 probably came too early for me. It was a gamble because Montpellier was at the bottom of the rankings, but we won in the end – which is an honor for Philippe Saint-Andre and the coaches who turned things around.

‘Did I think this year would be better? No, honestly.

“I like that I’m in France and Eddie can’t pick me right now. The benchmark is that the Six Nations is not possible and I am happy about that. I know where I’ll be in six or seven weeks; I will be in Montpellier to win another title.’

Days after winning the last Top 14 title, Mercer left for Spain for a bachelorette party before marrying his English partner Emily. They have grown accustomed to the luxurious lifestyle of the south of France – beaches, boats and sunshine – but the appeal of home proved too strong.

“Three days after the final I got married,” he said. ‘I celebrated with the boys in the evening and then shot to Marbella with my bachelor group. I came back and got married the next day, then flew to the Maldives for my honeymoon. It was the best week of my life.

“We’re brothers here now. The bond that the foreign group has with our women is quite a special family. You get thrown together in the end and you have to bond, you have to get along, otherwise it’s going to be a pretty lonely life. I have made friends for life. You learn things every day. The language barrier is tough, but it’s fun. We recently went to a mussel and oyster farm… you don’t get that in Gloucester!’

Montpellier has recruited Sam Simmonds as his replacement next season – and Mercer has urged his fellow England players to move abroad for the experience.

“I recommend coming to France, especially if you are that age or younger like Joel Kpoku in Lyon. The man has won a Challenge Cup – would he have won at Sarries? He might have done it, but he might not have been on the team. I think this is the way forward for young players in England who need to develop. If anyone needs advice, I’ll be the first to raise my hand and say, “Do it.”

This weekend Mercer takes on Toulouse as Montpellier continues the quest to defend their title. His focus will remain on France in the coming months, but he is firmly convinced that he will return to England better off.

“I know I will succeed if I have the right people around me – my wife, the right coaching staff,” he said. ‘That’s why I went to Gloucester’

“I was capped at 21 and had no experience. I had only experienced the Premiership, but now I have experience playing in the Top14, the Premiership, the BaaBaas coming up, and even in everyday life I experience things that you normally wouldn’t experience in the Premiership. That’s why I believe I have a much better character on and off the pitch than when I was capped in 2018. My abilities have always been questioned, but I love to prove them wrong.