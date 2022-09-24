Mercedes chief Toto Wolff calls for a penalty rules to be ‘reconsidered’ after Italy Grand Prix

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff believes the current Formula 1 engine penalty rules need to be ‘reconsidered’ following the chaos at the Italian Grand Prix.

Nine drivers received penalty points at Monza for taking new engine components to the vehicles, with teams identifying the fast Italian track as the best race to sacrifice possible grid positions as it was the ideal place to overtake.

But what followed was a farcical few hours after qualifying where, due to the confusion over different penalty types, it was not known to anyone involved in the race which position drivers would start the race.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff believes that changes must be made to F1’s penalty rules in the future

It took the FIA ​​four hours to publish the official grid, leading to a debate over whether the current system – where teams are penalized with grid penalties unless they meet specific engine parts that can be used for a season – should be overhauled.

‘We have to reconsider [the system] when the engine cover slams in.’ Wolff thinks.

‘But still, we don’t want to have an arms race about engines being brought, because whatever freedom they give us, we’re going to do it, and we’re going to do it even more strategically.’

Max Verstappen won the Italian Grand Prix only after several penalties were handed out

However, the Austrian is aware that there must be a way to ensure that teams do not exploit the rules to switch parts.

He added: ‘If [a penalty] is only five or 10 places, we’ll blow an engine every race because it’s going to be three tenths [of a second] faster than before. So there must be some deterrent effect.

“On the chassis side, we are cost-limited. We weren’t before. On the engine side, we are not cost-constrained yet. If there are no grid penalties, we would have qualifying engines – not five, but 20. The big teams would use whatever they want to have an advantage, and that is why there must be a certain factor that avoids that. That’s where it comes from.’

Ferrari’s Mattia Binotto agrees that something needs to change in terms of penalties

Wolff isn’t the only one who believes the rules need to be looked at in this current era. Ferrari’s Mattia Binotto also says there needs to be more clarity when it comes to penalties.

“It took so long because there are different interpretations and the regulation is not clear enough,” the Italian said.

‘It is something we will definitely have to address for the future. I think not only how we determine the net position based on the penalties, but the amount of penalties we have is also too many. Maybe the three PUs per runs too little for what we have achieved – maybe it needs to be reconsidered for the next seasons.’

The F1 championship resumes next weekend in Singapore, with leader Max Verstappen looking to secure his second successive title with victory at the Marina Bay Street circuit.