Mercedes-Benz ordered to pay $12.5million penalty over Takata airbag recall

Mercedes-Benz must pay a $12.5 million fine for failing to use conspicuous and conspicuous language when telling customers about potentially fatal Takata airbag recalls.

The company has admitted it violated consumer law by failing to comply with a mandatory recall issued by the federal government in 2018.

Australian Competition and Consumer Commission deputy chair Delia Rickard said it was the first time a company has been sanctioned for violating such an order.

Luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz has been ordered by federal court to pay a $12.5 million fine

Between 2018 and 2020, a total of 23 Mercedes-Benz customers were told the recall was a precautionary measure, according to a federal court ruling issued Friday.

Four customers were effectively told in 2020 that airbags in vehicles from other manufacturers were not defective or had caused accidents, injuries or deaths.

Defective Takata airbags have been linked to about 33 deaths, including one in Australia, and more than 350 injuries worldwide.

“We believe that the statements from Mercedes-Benz staff could give consumers the impression that airbag replacement was less urgent than justified by the real risks,” said Ms Rickard.

The court ruled that Mercedes failed to properly recall the defective Takata airbags that were responsible for 33 deaths worldwide

Suppliers were required to recall and replace defective airbags by December 31, 2020, and develop and implement a plan to communicate with consumers to maximize airbag replacement.

“Given the risks … which have increased over time, we were concerned about the risks of any delay in replacing these faulty airbags,” said Ms Rickard.

The ACCC described Takata’s recall as the largest ever in Australia, affecting four million airbags in some three million vehicles.

The federal court ordered Mercedes-Benz to pay the fine within 30 days, as well as $100,000 for the costs incurred by the ACCC.

The ACCC says manufacturers had successfully recalled 99.9 percent of vehicles with defective Takata airbags by July 2021.