Meow! Vouge editor Dame Anna Wintour rocks slinky leopard print as she steps out in Midtown New York

Condé Nast Global Chief Anna Wintour was effortlessly elegant when she stepped out into New York yesterday – she wore three different kinds of animal print.

The 72-year-old editor of Vogue wore a striking £1390 leopard-print Marni dress, which she paired with a vintage Burberry maxi trench and crocodile heeled boots.

Meanwhile, she ditched her signature sunglasses and instead wore a sleek black waist belt and statement necklace.

One of her assistants appeared to be protecting Anna’s famous hair from the New York rain as she got out of the car.

As always, Anna’s sleek signature bob was cut to perfection and her makeup was understated yet glamorous.

Anna was spotted in Midtown, which is known as every tourist’s dream – home to Times Square, Koreatown, The Rockefeller Center and an array of theaters.

It’s also New York’s most celebrity-watching spot, home to upscale eateries and Michelin-starred restaurants favored by the elite.

Last week, Anna was spotted among the star-studded crowd cheering on Serena Williams in her second round at Flushing Meadows for the US Open, along with Tiger Woods, Gigi Hadid with sister Bella Hadid and Zendaya.

At the tennis match, she also wore a bright blue floral maxi dress with shades and a statement necklace.

Known for her love of tennis, Anna was also spotted in the Royal Box at Wimbledon in July – bringing her usual glamor and glitz to the occasion.

The editor-in-chief of Vogue is known for her on-field appearances, especially when her close friends play Serena Williams and Roger Federer.

One of her assistants appeared to be protecting Anna’s famous hair from the New York rain as she got out of the car

Wintour is a tennis player herself and regularly gets up early to play before going to work.

In her 2014, 73 Questions video for Vogue, she addressed her two favorite players, saying that her dream partner for women’s doubles would be Serena and her dream partner for mixed doubles would be Federer.

The editor has made it a tradition to champion both Williams and Federer and has seen them play at major tournaments, including the US Open and the Australian Open.