Mentally ill suspect pleads not guilty to murdering EMT Alison Russo-Elling

The mentally ill suspect accused of stabbing hero EMT Allison Russo-Elling pleaded not guilty to her murder today and was ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

Peter Zisopoulos, 34, almost appeared before a judge after a grand jury indicted him on murder charges. He remains at Bellevue Hospital under psychiatric evaluation.

His lawyer pleaded not guilty on his behalf after explaining to him why they were there.

Zisopoulos, who appeared via video link, was still wearing a hospital bracelet and a flimsy shirt.

He appeared confused by the cases and said he did not consent to them.

‘My client has a psychiatric history dating back to 2018. He does not understand the charges against him… we are asking for an exam.’

The judge agreed to the investigation and adjourned the matter to November 29 for the outcome.

Alison Russo-Elling, 61, was murdered last week while on her lunch break

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz released a statement yesterday to say he would be arraigned.

‘This is a tragic case and a devastating loss for the family as well as our city. FDNY EMS Captain Alison Russo-Elling spent her 25-year career helping others in their time of need.

‘Now her family is mourning her passing because the defendant allegedly brutally stabbed Russo-Elling to death near her workstation in Astoria.

‘Our condolences go out to the family, friends and colleagues she leaves behind.

“The defendant has been charged with murder and faces justice in our courts,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement.

Russo-Elling spent decades serving the city of New York.

She helped on 9/11 and was loved by her colleagues, many of whom lined the streets of Brookville, Long Island, yesterday to say goodbye in a solemn funeral procession.

Her family has asked the woke Democratic leaders of New York to reclaim the city from criminals.

‘Weren’t you a police officer for 30 years?’ her mother asked Mayor Eric Adams at her funeral.

After Adams confirmed it, she replied, ‘You know what to do,’ and begged Adams, ‘Please give me back my city.’