‘Mentally ill’ ICU nurse charged with murdering six in LA crash worked in 5 states in 2 years

The company that outsources an ICU nurse with her own ‘serious’ mental health issues has declined to comment on how she was vetted for the job, as she is accused of murdering six people in a horror car accident last week.

Nicole Linton, 37, is serving six charges in California for murdering a pregnant woman, her boyfriend, the woman’s one-year-old son, a man and two other women on Aug. 4.

Linton inexplicably drove her Mercedes straight into traffic, sliced ​​one of the victims’ cars in half and sent the baby into the air in his car seat at terrifying speed.

Her motive remains unclear, but her lawyer told a judge yesterday she has a “profound history” of mental health issues that should have prevented her from getting behind the wheel of a car — let alone in an ICU facility to treat critically ill patients. to treat.

Linton worked at Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles Medical Center, but she was sent there by AMN Healthcare, a travel health care company that outsources skilled contractors to where they are needed most.

It became a highly trusted model during the COVID-19 pandemic, when healthcare professionals were in short supply in the hardest-hit cities.

Since 2020 she has been working at two of the temporary nursing homes AMN and RN Network.

Amid growing concerns about why she was even allowed to hold a position at the hospital with such a serious mental condition as her lawyer described, AMN Healthcare declined to comment on what kind of background checks were performed when she first took a job with them. got.

“At this time, we are unable to comment on an active criminal investigation. All further inquiries should be forwarded to law enforcement,” said a spokesperson, who declined to be briefed on how she was vetted for her role at the travel care company.

RN Network did not immediately respond to questions.

Kaiser Permanente, the facility where she worked, put the responsibility on AMN.

“Everyone at Kaiser Permanente is deeply saddened by last Thursday’s horrific crash. It is impossible to imagine the pain experienced by those involved. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragedy.

DailyMail.com has uncovered crash records for two of the 13 incidents Linton is believed to have been involved in before last week’s tragedy

In both crashes, she was driving the vehicle marked car #3, and another driver hit her from behind

The crash records obtained by DailyMail.com were from 2013 and 2016. In neither case was Linton found guilty.

The incident report of one of the crashes describes how Linton (who was in vehicle 3) could not move at a green light and was hit from behind

‘Madam. Nicole Lorraine Linton is not employed by Kaiser Permanente, but a nurse employed by AMN Healthcare and temporarily outsourced to work at Kaiser Permanente.

“She was not traveling for Kaiser Permanente at the time of the accident,” a spokesperson told the DailyMail.com on Tuesday.

Before nursing, Linton worked as a sales manager for General Motors.

In 2010 she started studying to get her nursing degree. There are no pending complaints against her or violations listed by the California Department of Consumer Affairs, and her California nursing license is valid.

In 2020, she worked in both North Carolina and Maryland. Since October 2020, she has been working between Atlanta and Los Angeles.

Linton appeared to be living a happy and successful life as a traveling nurse until last week’s accident. Her motive remains unclear

Linton’s home in Houston, Texas, where she reportedly lived alone

In court, prosecutors also said Linton had been involved in 13 car accidents in Texas and California.

The full details of those crashes are not yet public.

DailyMail.com found records for two crashes in Texas. One was in 2013 and the second was in 2016.

In both cases, another driver hit her car from behind and she was not at fault.

The 2013 crash report details how Linton failed to move at the lights once they turned green.

One person was taken to hospital in the accident.

Victim: Asherey Ryan, 23, died in the fiery crash with her one-year-old and her unborn child. Tributes are pouring in for the mother, who was expecting another child this year

Victim: The father of the unborn child Reynold (right) was also killed in the fatal crash. He is pictured with Asherey

Victim: One-year-old baby boy Alonzo (pictured) also died on Thursday afternoon in the horrific collision between South La Brea Avenue and Slauson Avenue

Craig Pitchford was named by his family as the fourth victim of the crash yesterday

Linton’s friends and family declined to comment on her mental health or the “problems” her lawyer said she had.

On social media, she seemed happily working as a traveling nurse.

She lived in a pleasant part of Houston, Texas, and some of her Facebook photos show her wearing expensive designer shoes.

The families of her victims are incredulous.

Luis Quintero, the father of one-year-old Alonzo Quintero who died in the accident, made a furious statement on Facebook that the nurse’s $9 million bail was too low.

“You don’t even deserve bail,” he said.

The Los Angeles County Attorney’s Office has not released any further details about the case.