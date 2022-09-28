Men’s experiences of sexual racism differ in two online dating communities

While men from sexual minorities report that racialized sexual discrimination is rampant on dating apps and websites, black men reported different experiences on Grindr and Jack’d, according to a recent study led by social work professor Ryan Wade. Credit: L. Brian Stauffer



About 99% of the 550 young black males from a sexual minority who participated in a recent survey reported encountering racial sexual discrimination while searching for intimate partners online.

RSD, also known as sexual racism, is often manifested by website users expressing preferences for partners of certain races, ethnicities, physical characteristics or stereotypical behavior in their profiles. Accordingly, men of color say that other users often ignore their posts, reject them because of their race or ethnicity, and engage in hate speech such as racist comments.

The anonymity of online spaces encourages users to engage in more explicit and virulent racism than they could express face-to-face, said the report’s lead author, Ryan M. Wade, a professor of social work at the University of Illinois. Urbana-Champaign, who studies RSD.

White men and men of color who use these sites often hold onto white or Eurocentric characteristics as the most desirable characteristics in intimate partners — a type of RSD the study termed “white superiority.”

However, the types of RSD the study participants encountered differed depending on which of the two popular dating apps — Grindr or Jack’d — they were using, according to Wade and his co-author Matthew M. Pear, a graduate student in the same department. They reported their findings in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health.

Men who experience RSD in online communities may be vulnerable to depression and other negative mental health effects, previous research — including a recent study led by Wade — has shown. Wade developed a multi-dimensional 52-item scale that measures the impact of RSD in multiple contexts, taking into account the frequency and effects of these experiences and the races of the perpetrators.

Launched in 2009, Grindr markets itself as the largest social networking app for people in the LGBTQ community, with 11 million users worldwide.

Black men who mainly used Grindr reported more rejection from experiencing white men than respondents who mainly used Jack’d. Credit: Ryan M. Wade and Matthew M. Pear



Jack’d promotes itself as the most inclusive virtual community for LGBTQ people. A similar dating app called Scruff took over Jack’d in 2019. The parent company, Perry Street Software, states on its website that the two apps reach a total of 30 million users worldwide.

Wade said Perry Street Software praises the diversity of Jack’d users — reportedly 30% Black, 25% Asian, and 25% Latino — as well as that of management. According to the Jack’d website, the workforce spans 18 countries.

Study participants, with an average age of 24, were recruited through messages on various online networking platforms. All participants indicated that they were assigned male gender at birth and identified primarily as gay or bisexual and as black, African American, or similar races or ethnicities.

Most men – 97.6% – reported using more than one website or dating app to find male partners for sexual activity. They all lived in the US and reported using one of these dating apps for the past three months.

Overall, participants said that rejection by white men, and white men expressing a desire for specific physical traits stereotypically associated with black men, were the forms of RSD they most often encountered from other members of online dating communities in general. .

“However, between the two websites in this study, RSD manifestations differed significantly on three of the six subscales measured,” Wade said.

Men who primarily used Grindr reported more cases of white men rejecting them because they were black, and they also reported a greater frequency of white superiority, such as white users specifying preferences for intimate partners who were also white.

Conversely, men who primarily used Jack’d reported a greater prevalence of same-race physical objectification, that is, black men expressing preferences for intimate partners with physical traits stereotypically associated with black men.

Previous studies suggested that white superiority and white rejection are significantly more common on Grindr. That may be due, at least in part, to differences in user demographics that increase the likelihood that men of color will be exposed to discriminatory behavior, Wade said.

However, differences in the prevalence of RSD may also arise from the different prioritization and structuring of RSD interventions by management companies, the study said.

In response to allegations of widespread racism, transphobia, and other discriminatory practices on the site, Grindr officials launched a public relations campaign and website called “Kindr Grindr” several years ago, claiming it was “time to be nice.” and take measures to prevent this toxic behavior.

If a site’s managers are “beholden to shareholders, cracking down on certain things that happen in your space may not be a profitable course of action,” Wade said.

When Scruff bought Jack’d, the parent company stopped providing third-party advertising and outside funding for Jack’d — a business model that could put administrators in a better position to proactively address RSD on their sites, Wade said.

More information:

Ryan M. Wade et al, A good app is hard to find : examining differences in racialized sexual discrimination in online intimate partner seeking sites, International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health (2022). Ryan M. Wade et al, A good app is hard to find : examining differences in racialized sexual discrimination in online intimate partner seeking sites,(2022). DOI: 10.3390/ijerph19148727

Provided by the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

